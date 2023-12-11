With half a century of experience under his belt, U.S. President Joe Biden can do it: He must get reelected. He can, but he is obliged to, too.

Since he’ll be on the Democratic ticket almost automatically, one assumes that he wants to get reelected. However, his actions as president look so lackadaisical that one gets the impression that it is not only his old everyday apathetic, halfhearted and laid-back self, but deep down, he does not want to get reelected.

When he says that there are dozens of Democrats who could defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections, one gets the feeling that he himself does not want to be the one doing so. The Florida Democrats refuse to place any other names on the ballot for its primary vote; the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has refused to organize debates with other contenders. Yet, Biden’s lack of audacity when he answered the question of whether he thought there were fellow Democrats who could defeat Trump and his words “Probably 50 of them” must have broken many hearts in the United States and the state of Israel. He should have sounded more determined when he said, “I’m not the only one.”

Why? Not because I am dying to see him at the White House for four more years. No! God forbid! He must be reelected to save the American elites and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu from the wrath of Trump. As the Arabic saying goes, “Laa qaddar Allah, ma'az Allah” (May God save us from it happening) a reelected President Trump won’t punish only the Washington and New York elite, but he will run a steamroller over Netanyahu, the Butcher of Gaza, too. He would also crack down on the regular Joes as well as the former President Joe. Regular Joes voted for then-former President Joe and the former President Joe would have given him an almost perfect tool to mop the floor with him: the California grand jury indictment of first son Hunter Biden! Political analysts predict the bombshell would not explode before the November elections and if elected, Trump would skin not only Hunter, but anybody who once said “Hello!” to him and his father.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, would be happier if would be handed to head training sergeant of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades rather than to answer the phone call Trump would place on the day after the elections!

Despite the fact of being an ideologically dreary member of the Democratic Party, Biden, who previously served as the vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009, should have a trick or two up his sleeve now. If we repeat the risks of his early retirement to his infamous basement, perhaps we may rekindle his old flame.

If not reelected

In addition to the benefits of being in the most irresponsible job in the world, if he is not going to be reelected, he will likely be named and prosecuted as an accomplice of genocide. Netanyahu, by then, would probably be in the cell where Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic was found dead in 2006 at the U.N. war crimes tribunal's detention center, in the Scheveningen section of The Hague, Netherlands; Biden with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would fight to save their skins from the Tribunal, probably to no avail.

They have already started to pitch salacious new stories through their officials of foreign affairs and their spokespeople. The other day, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken was trying to say that there was a “gap” between Israel's intent to protect civilians and the way the war has been unfolding in Gaza. With this, Blinken was trying to put a “gap” between his government and Israel. But nobody would buy it as long as his government keeps donating bombs to Israel, which was not, as Blinken implied, putting “a premium on civilian protection” (whatever it means).

If Biden really wants to get reelected, he should immediately call Netanyahu and ask him to stop this genocidal massacre of Palestinians. Blinken and Biden cannot fool people with their not-so-clever wordplay. When Blinken says “There is a ‘gap’ between Israel's intent to protect civilians and etc., etc.,” he is not convincing us that Israel has an “intent to protect civilians.” Israel’s intent is not to protect any civilian Palestinian anywhere. Quite the contrary, it intends to depopulate the Gaza Strip as it did with the other parts of Palestine for the last 76 years. If Biden goes to polls with Palestinian blood in his hands, it would not be possible for him to be reelected. If he cannot get reelected, the U.S. will have no popular support in Europe and in the Middle East. If he cannot stop the Israeli aggression now, and even if he gets reelected somehow, the U.S. is going to lose all its privileges in the Arabian oil market. If he cannot get reelected, the U.S. with Trump at the helm, cannot (and would not) prevent the fateful end of Israel.

The “participation of Palestine” as intended by the U.N. in 1947 was not to imprison Arabs in a few so-called democratic autonomous settlements in Jewish land. Some scholars, for instance, Hannah Arendt, a German-born Jewish American historian and philosopher, believed the new and portioned Palestine should be a democratic federation; some, again like Arendt, were afraid that with the Zionist terrorists, which the U.S. and the U.K. molded, it would no longer be possible to achieve it.

They were right. The U.S. and U.K. are still conspiring against the idea of a geographically integrated and sovereign Palestinian State with definite borders and the people in the region are about to be fed up with the very idea of a sovereign Israel state.

Biden, Sunak and Schulz should not be comfortable under the delusion of “Israel being a strong country.” It is not. The Oct. 7 raid proved that Israel is just another paper tiger.

So, President Biden should stop acting like a half-wit puppet, planted at the White House against his will, and instead should roll his sleeves up and win the elections.

Otherwise, the "Make American Great Again" (MAGA) crowd will have his skin up for public auction in the first week of November.