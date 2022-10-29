When we travel to any African country, a picture comes to our minds – a child is about to die of hunger under a tree in a depressive atmosphere with a vulture waiting atop a tree to attack the child as soon as he dies.

On the one hand, this picture reminds us that the Western colonial empire left the Africans alone at difficult times. On the other hand, this keeps all the beauty of Africa, the natural wealth, gold mines, all the exquisite shades of green, seas, fish, and everything in the name of rich and energetic human resources, out of the eyes of the world.

We had the opportunity to travel to the African country Cameroon. Due to the nature of our study, we visited many cities in the country. As we saw rubber trees, mines, wealth, and energetic people, we left behind all the prejudices we had stemming from the world's perspective: A miserable environment where people live in deserts, indistinguishable from dust and soil.

Türkiye-Africa ties

As we all know, Türkiye has started representative missions in many African countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, mainly in the last 10 years. As far as we observed, the commercial opportunities in the region and the perception of Türkiye among the people seem appropriate and decent.

Like in many post-colonial African countries, there is a wave of nationalism in the country. In particular, the level of awareness against Western colonialism has increased. Although this mindset doesn't find its place thoroughly in the country's administration, trade, and development areas, it was inspiring to observe that, at least, the rulers prioritize national interests.

Young people are provided a decent, world-class education in the Maarif schools of Türkiye in different African countries. So Türkiye helps raise a well-educated class of experts in the country. A Cameroonian official once asked Maarif representatives from Türkiye, "What is your motivation?" The answer was striking: "First of all, to support education in Cameroon, and then to create a fraternal and mutually beneficial trade environment between the two countries."

Türkiye is expanding its trade with many African countries. Young people graduating from Turkish schools in Cameroon contribute to the development of their country. These young people will also form a robust bridge in Türkiye-Cameroon relations. Türkiye is a growing country through trade based on production.

Every time we come to Africa, we listen to the people, discuss and ask every question that crosses our minds with the curiosity of a journalist to understand the infrastructure, historical ties, commercial potential, and many other areas of the country.

Cameroon has a unique governing structure where some Sultanates represent the administrative power together with the leadership of religious communities in different locations within the country. Such Sultanates have particular missions and integrated places within the nation-state.

We visited a Sultan of a region with a predominantly Muslim population. The formation of the Sultanate goes back to 1825. While performing some state functions, Sultan Muhammadou Hayatou Issa is also acting as the religious authority of the region.

When we asked whether their elders had any relations with Ottomans in history, he replied: "The Quran we read came from Istanbul. In those days, the Ottoman state represented all Muslims, so we call the Holy Quran the 'Book of Istanbul' here in this region. When people take it out, they start by saying: "I swear on the Book of Istanbul." It was such an honor for us to hear that.

'New Türkiye'

At the beginning of the century, Westerners established schools for colonial purposes and expanded their colonies all around the globe. Contrary to Westerners, Türkiye's efforts are to raise young people who love their own country, serve their country, work for the development of their country, and also set decent dialogues with Türkiye. We were proud of our country when we saw the young people who studied in Türkiye and graduated from the Maarif schools in Cameroon.

We were also proud to meet with the Turkish Ambassador in Yaounde, Mr. Volkan Işıkçı. We observed that the new Türkiye is being represented with a high and progressive vision in this strategically located beautiful coastal country of Africa.

Another remarkable example of new Türkiye’s global vision appears in promoting trade relations to increase the bilateral trade volume between the two countries by assigning Mr. Ekoko Mukete, a king of modern times, as the Turkish Honorary Consul in Douala. He is a real king with great vision, an excellent educational background from the London School of Economics, and a big love of Türkiye in his heart.

So, while Turkish business people are invited and encouraged to invest in Cameroon to facilitate the country's comparative advantages like its fertile lands, natural wealth, geography, and rich human resources, the parties are concentrating on developing the bilateral trade volume.

Finally, we returned in confidence and peace from Cameroon, as Türkiye was in safe hands thanks to the excellent Turkish diplomatic mission and cultural presence in the country.