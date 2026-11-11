Americans held midterm elections on Nov. 3. The Democratic Party won a majority of seats in both houses of Congress. Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, securing at least 54 seats in the Senate and at least 250 seats in the House of Representatives. Many people who voted for Republicans in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026.

The results were a surprise for many observers. Some of the factors that influenced the results were worsening economic conditions, including high inflation, rising gas prices, deteriorating healthcare, increasing food prices, and mounting tariffs. But there are also problems such as corruption claims, income inequality, and foreign policy crises, such as the Gaza genocide and the U.S. and Israel's war on Iran.

Vice President JD Vance listed four of these factors as the real reasons for the Republican loss. He underlined that the American people asked them to end the war against Iran, to focus on the cost of living and inflation, to put America first, and to change their relationship with Israel.

As a matter of fact, the four above-mentioned factors are all directly about Israel’s influence on American politics.

The first factor, the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, is the direct result of it. It was the Israeli government that motivated and persuaded the Trump Administration to initiate the war. It is clear to everyone that no state in the Middle East, including Iran, can threaten the United States. However, Iran has been perceived as a threat by the Israeli government.

The second factor, the focus on economic conditions and the cost of living, is largely a result of the Iran War. Most foreign military interventions and wars waged by the U.S. have less domestic influence. However, the Iran War has become part of the daily lives of American people. Whenever people visit gas stations to fill their tanks, they feel its impact.

The third factor, putting America first, was one of the main mottos that contributed to Republicans winning the 2024 election. In other words, the government was expected to put America’s interests first. Prioritizing Israel’s concerns is being questioned by the people, and it seems that they have lost confidence in the Trump administration. Many American intellectuals and media figures claim that Make America Great Again (MAGA) has ended in favor of Make Israel Great Again (MIGA).

The fourth factor, changing relations with Israel, directly questions the traditional American policy toward Israel. The opposition groups ask the government to normalize and rationalize U.S.-Israel relations. The critics argue that the government gave an open check to Israel, especially during its expansionist and aggressive policies toward the regional countries.

A closer examination of the election results reveals several significant findings. First, the U.S. faces a new reality. Political parties are not monolithic anymore. Both mainstream parties have different strong political wings. Democrats are divided into several groups. Republicans are divided into at least two groups, namely the Trump supporters and the group that wants to distance themselves from President Trump.

Second, the election results have shown us that U.S. domestic politics is more diversified than ever. Not only progressive left and blacks, but also Latinos, Muslims, and natives emerged as stronger actors.

Third, the U. S. government will be forced to revise its policies toward Israel. Many senators and representatives were elected for their anti-Israeli rhetoric.

All in all, it seems that this midterm will be remembered as a turning point in U.S. history. We will wait and see for further results.