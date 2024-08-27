For the last 10 years, we have been discussing the role reversal in the global political economy between the G-7 (the United States, Japan, Germany, France, the U.K., Canada and Italy) once known as the world's largest economies and the E-7 (China, India, Mexico, Türkiye, Brazil, Indonesia and Russia), the new emerging economies. The fact that the E-7 will surpass the G-7 in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) size, their indisputable difference in terms of population and employment power, the E-7s' exponentially accelerated high-tech production capabilities and their growing weight in global trade have been the subject of many reports, presentations and articles. However, the state of moral decay spreading through the global system at an alarming rate and the “mental eclipse,” increasing paralysis and apathy of the G-7 countries highlight another dimension to the G-7 versus E-7 comparison.

Nobody takes responsibility for the fate of humanity in a global environment where G-7 countries have deliberately turned a blind eye to the trampling of global conscience, justice and values. Some of them have not lifted a finger to change this picture, while others have shown only a fraction of the expected reaction.

In a world where the E-7 countries are resolutely calling on the world to secure justice and protect human rights and law serving as the voice of global conscience, global organizations and actors should clearly understand that the G-7 countries are doomed to decline not only economically but also in their role as defenders of humanity.

If G-7 countries think that they can maintain the order established after World War II by condoning, accommodating and even supporting this level of brutality, immorality and injustice in the name of humanity, the “mental eclipse” they have fallen into constitutes the main reason for accelerating the collapse of the current global order. This attitude, which deepens distrust among nations and undermines the credibility of international organizations, exacerbates the role and responsibilities of the E-7 countries.

In the next 10 years, countries that demonstrate their sincerity and determination in fulfilling their duties to safeguard humanity will enhance their prestige in the eyes of the world. Conversely, countries that nurture, condone and turn a blind eye to this moral decay will suffer a serious loss of reputation and credibility.

With the firm stance required by this historic responsibility, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with his decisive and visionary leadership and the entire Cabinet are forming a unified approach by tightening ranks with the E-7 countries and Eurasian neighbors. The fact that Türkiye is called a “safe harbor” for the whole of Eurasia is not only due to Türkiye’s role as a production, export and investment base but also because of its success in standing by its commitments and finding solutions to global and regional issues with its "humanitarian and entrepreneurial" diplomacy skills.