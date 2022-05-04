After the global destruction caused by the world wars, there was the belief that humanity would learn lessons and share universal principles. The United Nations, the European Union and other similar blocs were all the product of this understanding. According to history books, we have made progress in the refugee-asylum law, which is an inseparable part of human rights, and we are a civilization on the axis of the right to life and human dignity. Every year, we commemorate the past genocides and continue to condemn fascism. However, it is all just a big lie.

There has been no progress. We only deceive each other, and worse, ourselves. Here we should refer to the famous lines of Theodor Adorno, the 20th-century German philosopher: “To write poetry after Auschwitz is barbaric.”

Massacres in Syria

Do you think I am exaggerating? You may have seen the images shared by Martin Chulov of The Guardian, showing “a hidden war crime” regarding the massacre in Tadamon, the suburb of Syria’s Damascus. The footage shows the bloody moments when people helplessly try to walk toward their families and friends who were shot in the head. The images from 2013 are not the first and only evidence. For years, countless confirmed pieces of evidence have been shared in the world press, revealing the genocides and massacres since the Syrian civil war. So, what has the world community – our "civilization" – been doing for years in the face of this tragedy?

I’m not talking about the claptrap military operations against Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad. I’m curious about what you think and feel? Because when I look at the reactions of the majority, the view I see is simply terrible! Because, people who care about whales that washed up on the shore more than the migrants (including women and children), whose boats are sunk by Greek officers in the middle of the Aegean Sea, are everywhere.

I listen to people who complain about Syrians, saying “as if the economic crisis after the coronavirus pandemic and its burden on food prices were not enough, we look after Syrians with our taxes and employment." If it’s not being a partner to Assad, then what is this? Isn't it murderous to advise people, who have fled the war in Syria to survive, to go back to hell, and strive for this? How is this different from saying to Jews who fled to other countries due to Adolf Hitler’s genocides, “go back to your country, isn't it shameful to flee"? Or, isn't it a dash of fascism and racism to deny a Syrian child the sensitivity shown to the dogs of Christians fleeing the war in Ukraine?

Situation in Turkey

Unfortunately, things are getting harder in Turkey, which alone bears the economic and social burden of the masses going to Europe and welcomed nearly 6 million asylum-seekers. The most popular promise of the opposition alliance, which aspires to power in the 2023 elections and is supported by the West, is “to send the Syrians back.” The right-wing Meral Akşener, the chairperson of the Good Party (IP), left-wing Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairperson of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), and right-wing Ümit Özdağ, the chairperson of the Victory Party (ZP), have been in a populist wave.

In addition to politics, the press and social media provoke even the prudent sections of society. Fake news and images aiming to portray asylum-seekers as potential criminals are systematically spread. The campaign is so powerful that the rhetoric of “get the refugees out the door” finds a response even among the supporters of the government.

For example, everyone in Turkey agreed that it was a "luxury" for refugees to go to Syria to see their relatives during Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr. The government took some measures in this regard.

I hope President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is resisting this fascist wave alone, will not lose his resolve. Because we have not received any hope from European leaders.