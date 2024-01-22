The campaign rhetoric heats up with the municipal elections less than 70 days away. The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Good Party's (IP) narratives promise to challenge the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Unveiling his movement's mayoral candidates on Jan. 18, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan doubled down on his criticism, accusing the CHP's recently elected leadership of "volunteering to become a battering ram for the imperialists," "failing to leave the separatist terrorist organization's orbit," "rolling out the red carpet for Qandil's extensions," "surrendering Mr. (CHP Chair) Özgür's will and strings to the terrorist organization's representatives," and "driving the final nail in the coffin of the political party founded by Ghazi Mustafa Kemal."

In this sense, President Erdoğan has been crafting a strong discourse zeroing in on the CHP's partnership with the pro-PKK Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), as well as turning a number of issues recently raised by the CHP leadership – including the republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the political regime – into an anti-CHP collage.

Having failed to join forces with the IP and other right-wing parties, the CHP will presumably be influenced by this dual discourse. At a time when the number of global/regional conflicts and proxy wars increases, being associated with the PKK terrorist organization, part of the imperialist toolbox, seriously represents a soft underbelly.

Ahead of the March 31 local elections, the main opposition cannot defend itself against attacks because it does not enjoy the IP's protection any longer.

IP's quest for free politics

It is no secret that the IP's pursuit of a "free and independent" brand of politics has been pushing it away from the CHP. Although the IP hasn't stopped criticizing the government, it turned its back on anti-Erdoğanism altogether, distinguishing that movement from the main opposition party. The IP's chairperson, Meral Akşener, talks about "disliking" the AK Party, "criticizing" its deeds and "defeating" it on election day.

Yet the IP criticizes the YSP and the CHP, which has been negotiating terms with the YSP transparently, increasingly strongly: "I thought everything was our fault. Brothers, shake hands with the YSP honestly and openly! Who's stopping you? Shake hands immediately. Claim your place." Those comments reflect her intention to attack the CHP much more fiercely with reference to the fight against terrorism.

Indeed, the deputy chairperson of the IP's parliamentary caucus, Müsavet Dervişoğlu, already made the following remarks at the Turkish Parliament: "The Good Party refuses to stand next to anyone that salutes those who pledge to erect monuments of (PKK founder Abdullah Öcalan), anyone that relies on PKK's protection or anyone that openly and transparently collaborate with those folks in front of everyone."

CHP's patriotism questioned

Let us recall that the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has long criticized the CHP – with the same arguments as the AK Party, but more passionately. The IP's line of criticism also promises to force the main opposition party into a corner.

Moreover, unlike in the May 2023 elections, there is no attempt by the opposition to create a democratic alternative jointly. In this sense, Akşener's recent comments – "We are not CHP's sidekick" – hinted at something more comprehensive than the CHP possibly losing some municipalities.

At the same time, the main opposition party's political and discursive domains keep shrinking. The CHP could hide behind a protective shield (the IP's support) in 2019 and 2023 when it was accused of hurting Türkiye's national security interests.

The CHP circles haven't fully appreciated the significance of the IP seeking to justify the main opposition's collaboration with the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the predecessor of the YSP, despite facing attacks from nationalist voters. In this sense, the IP questioning the CHP's "patriotic" credentials alongside the AK Party and the MHP is a multifaceted challenge.