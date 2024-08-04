Israel is not interested in peace. Yet its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot extend the war to the entire region amid elections in the U.S. His Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are not winning in Gaza, and the northern front is being constantly shelled by Hezbollah. If you want serious talks to get the refugees back, you should not kill the negotiator representing the other side of the negotiation table. But he did.

As Daniel Pipes writes in his Wall Street piece: Netanyahu decided, and Haniyeh was gone. From a person who recently wrote a book on how Zionism can win in the world, we do not expect either a balanced analysis or an argument based on fact, but Mr. Pipes has a point. He argued that Netanyahu seemed to be pursuing two opposite policies toward Hamas since Oct. 7: destroy the organization and make a deal with it. He writes, “The killing of Ismail Haniyeh Wednesday perhaps marks the end of this protracted indecision,” which shows that Netanyahu is not interested in having the hostages back. Not only an Islamophobic like Daniel Pipes, but other spin-doctors known for their efforts to herd Netanyahu to a more radical stance are jumping for joy: Netanyahu finally decided to end “this protracted indecision” and instead of pursuing hostage release negotiations, he killed the negotiator and selected the road to “total victory.” Mr. Pipes even counted the occurrence of the term “victory” in Netanyahu’s U.S. visit. Netanyahu, mentioning “victory” 182 times as in “complete victory,” “total victory,” “clear victory,” “absolute victory,” “decisive victory” and “full victory,” has actually given a clear signal that he was going to what they call “The Reagan Way” ("We win, they lose”) in his war on Gazan people.

That means, in a nutshell, Netanyahu will continue to bomb Gaza and occupy more Palestinian lands in the West Bank. No truce talks to rescue the hostages; Netanyahu believes he can free them when he defeats Hamas.

Pipes and other doctors of fallacy do not mention it, but Netanyahu also gave a clear indication of his final plan for Gaza and the West Bank: kill as many Palestinians as you can and make life so miserable for the remaining people that they will migrate elsewhere. If one listens to what professor John Mearsheimer kept saying since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on the military bases in and around the Be'eri, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, Netiv Haasara and Alumim villages along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip, one will already know that Israeli politicians now opted to end the “open-air prison” in Gaza and begin ethnic cleansing in the Palestinian areas. In fact, Israel, although a botched raid, opening fire on the flotilla led by the Mavi Marmara in 2010 had shown the world that it would not allow Palestinian lands in general and Gaza in particular become the “Palestinian State” that the U.N. Partition Plan stipulated in 1947. Since Day One, the Zionist entities that thrust themselves forward as the representatives of Jews demonstrated that they were not interested in genuinely sharing the land.

Since that day, Israel has become a strategic liability for the U.S. The situation has gotten worse over time. It now causes serious international problems for Americans who have an illogical devotion to the Jewish state. Israel can never be a democratic state bestowing all Arabs equal rights with Jewish citizens (half of the Knesset would have Arab deputies and Arab parties would be partners in coalition governments); they rejected the “two-state solution” long ago. Right now, Israel is an Apartheid state, a situation clearly in violation of the U.N. Charter and rulings. There is only one way out: ethnic cleansing, which requires killing as many women and kids and turning the Palestinian towns and villages into inhabitable ruins so that the survivors would seek to migrate out of Israel. If elected, Donald Trump sure would like to have an unoccupied ocean-front property to sell (Remember: Donny and his son-in-law Jared already have real-estate maps and advertisements under the name of Abraham Accords!)

Only one problem: Palestinians do not flee. As a matter of fact, it is literally impossible to overpower your adversaries when they seek martyrdom rather than saving their necks.

And speaking of necks! U.S. politicians and bureaucrats have put their country's credibility and trustworthiness on the line. The Zionist cabal created the Jewish state to its liking, pulling all the strings it could, insinuating that “you owe us big because you all looked the other way when Hitler was at work with his monstrosity.” Sensing the lack of morality of the white man (and woman) and fearing that moral indebtedness of Americans would help Israel only so far, Isaiah L. Kenen, a lobbyist for the Israeli government, created in 1954 the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The organization enrolled all the deep-pocket Jewish bankers and investors and started oiling the palms of U.S. politicians, bureaucrats, publishers, broadcasters and journalists. And it worked. Please read the full details of how the Israel Lobby shaped U.S. foreign policy in the 2008 book titled “The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy" by professors John J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt.

The year AIPAC was founded, two Israeli military units under Ariel Sharon besieged the village of Qibya, located 11 kilometers (7 miles) northwest of Ramallah, flattened it and massacred 67 villagers, men, women and children. They then isolated it from the rest of the neighboring villages. From that day on, including the Qibya massacre, no Israeli atrocities appeared in the headlines of the U.S. media. The AIPAC has created havoc in the Middle East, damaged Israel itself and tarnished the U.S.’ reputation as an honest broker because neither Palestinians nor other countries in the Middle East accept it as impartial.

That would not be a problem if we had only four people in America: President Joe Biden the Zionist, his Secretary of State Tony Blinken who travels to Israel not as a U.S. official but as a Jew and a descendent of Holocaust survivors, Trump who brags that no U.S. president ever before fought for Israel ever before, and his challenger in the forthcoming elections, Kamala Harris who boasted that her support for Israel's security is “ironclad.” But, many people, millions of them, do not like to be listed as Zionist Jews, or Evangelic Christians. There are millions of Jews in the U.S. and Israel who condemn Zionists’ occupation of Palestinian lands. Adherents of the Torah Judaism say they are crying with Palestinians. Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a rabbi and spokesperson for Neturei Karta, an anti-Zionist group founded in Jerusalem, said recently, “In our religion, killing and stealing are clearly forbidden. Israel established its state by taking it from the Arabs.”

American people, Jews and gentile do not support the Zionist occupation policies of Netanyahu and his ilk. According to the latest University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll with Ipsos, 3% of the people polled said they support Zionism. Only three people in 100 American people! That number was higher five years ago; but thanks to Netanyahu’s atrocities in the last 300 days, fewer people support his Zionist regime.

Biden says, “Where there's no Israel, there's not a Jew in the world to be safe.”

The majority of Americans beg to differ. The AIPAC money divided the American people: Those with filthy hands putting them on Israel’s bloody money in the Congress and government offices ... And those putting their hands together only to pray to God.

In a sense, American society is now in danger of falling. They sure remember Founding Father John Dickinson’s pre-Revolutionary War song: “Join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall!”