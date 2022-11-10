The Twitter acquisition process of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed that freedom of expression in the United States is a delusion.

Let's rewind the tape and review what happened from the beginning.

Everything started with a poll that Musk opened on Twitter in early March. In this poll, the billionaire asked his followers whether they believe Twitter protects freedom of expression. According to the result, 70% of the 2 million respondents said "no." After that, everyone thought that Musk would set up his own social media platform, but he had begun to buy shares of Twitter. The billionaire, who made an unexpected move on April 14, offered an above-market price for the shares to buy the whole Twitter platform.

However, the top management of Twitter, an ultimately for-profit company, strangely resisted this profitable sale. It even introduced a method called "poison pills" to prevent this intake. Shareholders were given the right to purchase additional shares at a discount or loss rather than Musk buying all the shares. Again in this period, serious allegations came to the fore that some government institutions were pressured not to sell Twitter to Musk.

'Free speech absolutist'

Apparently, Musk's promise to block bot accounts (automated social media accounts) and make the site more reliable, equal, free and transparent, talking about enabling the authentication system, made some people very uncomfortable. The following sentences of the billionaire inventor, who calls himself a "free speech absolutist," about freedoms should have been found dangerous:

“By freedom of expression, I mean only what is lawful. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, breaking the law is against the will of the people.”

Despite exemplary obstacles, Musk finally got what he wanted: Becoming Twitter's sole boss.

But what is that? The popular public sphere of the information age suddenly began to be treated as the enemy of civilization by the circles that glorified him the most. People from Hollywood, global central media, democrats, animal rights activists, greens and feminists revolted.

Celebrities who announced that they would leave the U.S. when former President Donald Trump was elected are now declaring that they cannot live on Twitter under Musk's administration. “Neighborhood pressure” has spread so fast that giant companies are stopping advertising on Twitter one after another.

Biden changed his tone

Even U.S. President Joe Biden, who was quite happy to stand next to Musk during the presidential elections, now says that the billionaire purchased Twitter to spew lies across the world.

“What are we all worried about now: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world. There’s no editors anymore in America. How can we expect children to understand what is at stake?" he said recently at a fundraiser.

So what is the reason for this fuss?

I think it is clear what's going on: Twitter, which closed Trump's account when he was the president, restricted our articles on scientific theses during the COVID-19 pandemic and censored news against the Democrats during the election campaign, is becoming a thing of the past. Manipulation devices are slipping away from them. They, like a retreating army, are trying to destroy Twitter, which they used to hit their opponents until yesterday.

But they were too late. Now, all of us expect Musk, who writes the codes of the future politics in the U.S. and around the world, to make Twitter function and liberate it. And I believe he can.