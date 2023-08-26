African countries are gradually moving away from Western colonization. Of course, many underdeveloped states today could not have established their route effectively. We know how difficult it is for a state to achieve stability.

Even the Republic of Türkiye, which has a 5,000-year-old imperial tradition and 700 years of Ottoman experience, has only just regained the position it lost some 100 years after World War I.

The fact that a state like Türkiye, which has an ancient state tradition, needed 100 years indicates that there are many more obstacles in front of other states in the post-modern era.

Africa, the main playground

Western states exerted extreme pressure on African countries. In the post-colonial period, mental and cultural imperialism continued their oppression. Until recently, there was sole Western hegemony in African lands. Then China, Russia and Türkiye stepped in and gave a chance to African countries to seek a balance.

The crash of Yevgeny Prigojin's plane brought many questions to our minds. Russia is in a major war with Ukraine and its NATO allies. And recently, the pro-French government was overthrown in a military coup in Niger. Russia has officially taken its position on the side of the states against France in Africa, primarily through the involvement of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader was assumed dead in the plane crash.

China remains silent. It continues to progress mostly in economic areas. However, in essence, China is against the French colonies or against the West being so active and dominant in the continent.

Although regional issues such as the Black Sea basin, the Mediterranean and the Pacific are currently discussed by players such as the United States, the U.K., China, Russia and Türkiye in global competition, the African continent will be the center of conflict for international politics in the next 50 years.

Türkiye-Africa ties

The Ottoman state ruled about 13 countries from North Africa to sub-Saharan Central Africa. The presence of an empire in other lands creates deep ties between nations. Especially in countries with Muslim populations, the Ottoman state remained the sole representative of the Islamic world for centuries, and these states became highly dependent on the multifaceted cultural and political relations established.

Today, Türkiye is one of the rare countries in the world that thinks about the stability and gain of the countries with which it is in dialogue and acts in fairness and justice in these relations. Türkiye, described as a "developing country" by Westerners, has achieved its development, growth, access to technology and modernization with its own hands and power.

Just as Türkiye's War of Independence right after World War I inspired many Muslim countries, today, Türkiye's 20-year movement and development effort set an example for other countries. The Arab Spring was started by people living in Arab streets hoping to become like Türkiye. Again, it was interrupted by the undermining efforts of the imperialists.

Now, these efforts and challenges have begun in African countries. Türkiye seems to be one of the active actors in the region after the United States, China and Russia through its just and balanced attitude regarding cooperation and its win-win approach.

It is hard to explain Türkiye's historical position in today's global landscapes with hard or soft power alone. With its military, diplomatic efforts, educational initiatives, mission activities and historical footprint leading the way, Türkiye is a "smart power." And in all games, the smart ones play better.