Brussels is constructing a defense architecture that marginalizes its most capable non-EU military partner. This is not merely an injustice to Türkiye. It is a strategic miscalculation by Europe. Ankara’s task is not to seek admission but to make the cost of that miscalculation visible.

When Ursula von der Leyen declared that Europe must not fall under the influence of “Russia, Türkiye or China,” the remark was swiftly walked back by Brussels as a misunderstanding. It was not. It exposed a structural ambiguity at the heart of how Europe conceptualizes Türkiye: not an enemy, but not quite a partner either. Türkiye occupies a liminal strategic space, indispensable in military terms, inconvenient in political ones. It is a NATO ally, an EU candidate country, a major trade partner, and a central actor across the Black Sea and Europe’s most urgent security files. Placing it in the same sentence as a military adversary waging war on Ukrainian soil and a systemic rival with global reach is not merely poor phrasing. It is a category error. And category errors, when institutionalized, produce strategic failures.

That failure is now being built, brick by brick, into Europe’s new defense architecture. Understanding its depth requires examining three compounding gaps between Türkiye and the EU, because it is precisely these gaps that reveal why Europe’s security project, without Ankara, is structurally incomplete.

3 gaps, 1 broken architecture

The first is a perception gap. Brussels has built its emerging defense union on the logic of political belonging: the ReArm Europe plan, the 150-billion-euro Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, and the mutual defense clause all rest on treaty obligations and institutional solidarity among member states. Within this framework, partnership is a function of membership, not military capability. The consequence of this logic is a defense architecture that measures contribution by political identity rather than strategic weight. Türkiye commands NATO’s second-largest standing army, a battle-tested force backed by a defense industrial base producing drones, naval platforms and missile systems at scale most European states cannot match. Excluding this capacity from a collective defense project does not make Europe safer. It makes Europe weaker while allowing Brussels to maintain the institutional fiction of coherence.

The second is an institutional gap. Non-membership has become a decisive exclusion mechanism. The Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) framework and the European Defense Fund operate on unanimity, giving Greece and Greek Cypriots an effective veto over Turkish participation. Ankara’s application to join the Military Mobility project has stalled on Athens’ and the Greek Cypriots’ objections. The institutional architecture has transformed bilateral political grievances into a structural blockade. The accession process is frozen, the defense architecture is being built without Ankara, and the membership lever that once governed the entire relationship is no longer functional. The result is a paradox Europe has chosen not to acknowledge: the EU is arming itself at historic speed while formally excluding the most capable non-member military on the continent.

The third is a policy gap. Brussels has organized its security posture around the Russia threat and a deterrence architecture oriented northward and eastward. Türkiye’s threat perception is structurally different: Syria’s post-civil war fragility, Iran issue, Israel’s aggressive security policies, and an increasingly charged southern flank. Türkiye has maintained working relations with Moscow, a posture European capitals read as strategic unreliability while Ankara frames it as indispensable diplomatic utility. On Gaza, Türkiye has moved to categorical opposition, while several EU states maintain strong support for Tel Aviv. These are not misunderstandings. They are divergent strategic interests reflecting different geographies, different threat environments and different historical relationships. Any architecture that pretends otherwise is not a security framework. It is a political document dressed as one.

3 Europe, 1 Türkiye

Europe’s exclusionary impulse is not, however, uniform. Across the 27 member states, three distinct security orientation clusters define the space available to Ankara, and it is this fragmentation that reveals both the weakness of the European position and the strategic opportunity it creates for Türkiye.

The first cluster is the pragmatic integrationists: Italy, Spain, Portugal, Hungary and Germany. For these states, Turkish military-industrial capacity is a direct operational interest. Baykar’s acquisition of Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace has embedded Türkiye’s premier drone manufacturer into European aerospace infrastructure. Türkiye’s Hürjet jet trainer is slated for use at a NATO pilot training center in Badajoz, Spain. Germany argued that SAFE “should be opened to Türkiye and the United Kingdom as important NATO partners.” These states do not include Türkiye out of political generosity. They do so because their own defense programmes require it.

The second cluster is the eastern flank pragmatists: Poland, the Baltic states, Romania, Bulgaria and Finland. Their calculus is defined entirely by proximity to Russian military power. Countries on NATO’s eastern flank increasingly recognize Türkiye’s value as a deterrence asset. Poland and the Baltic states are actively seeking Turkish defense equipment for its affordability and battlefield effectiveness. Lithuania’s foreign minister asked plainly: “Türkiye is an ally. How can we separate it from cooperation?” For this cluster, Türkiye’s exclusion from the EU defense architecture is not a political achievement. It is a liability that weakens the very deterrence posture they are trying to build.

The third cluster is the strategic blockers: Greece, Greek Cypriots and in a softer form, France. Greece and Cyprus view Türkiye’s integration into the EU defense not as a contribution to European security but as the dismantling of their strategy for constraining Ankara within EU institutional structures. For them, EU defense cooperation already serves a secondary function: providing deterrence against Türkiye in the Eastern Mediterranean. France’s position is structurally similar in effect if different in motivation. Its vision of European strategic autonomy is inherently Franco-centric, and it has little interest in a framework that elevates Ankara as a co-architect of European security. This cluster controls the unanimity veto. But its dominance rests on institutional rules, not on strategic logic.

Capitalizing on necessity

The three gaps and the three clusters together point to a conclusion that Ankara should state clearly, rather than obscure through diplomatic courtesy: Europe’s security architecture without Türkiye is not merely incomplete. It is a project that will eventually collide with its own operational requirements. The question for Türkiye is not how to secure admission to a framework designed partly to contain it. The question is how to accelerate that collision and position itself to determine the terms on which Europe eventually has to engage.

The answer lies in two complementary tracks. The first is functional integration pursued not as a concession to exclusion but as a deliberate strategy of indispensability. Türkiye already collaborates with Italy and Spain on aerospace systems, participates in the German-led European Sky Shield Initiative, and engages with Poland, Romania and Portugal on joint defense ventures.

Within SAFE’s architecture, Turkish firms can supply components under the 35% non-EU content rule in ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and naval platforms. As Türkiye’s industrial presence inside European supply chains deepens, the cost of its formal exclusion rises, not for Ankara, but for the European programmes that depend on Turkish output. The U.K.-Türkiye Strategic Partnership Framework illustrates the direction of travel: London has decided that operational reality takes precedence over institutional politics. The more European states reach the same conclusion independently, the less durable the blocking coalition becomes.

The second track is selective Europeanization: aligning Türkiye’s defense standards, procurement frameworks, and interoperability architecture with European norms, not for the sake of membership, but to embed Türkiye so deeply in Europe’s defense ecosystem that exclusion carries a prohibitive cost. The EU’s new defense architecture is becoming a norm-setting enterprise. A Türkiye that builds to European standards, supplies European programmes, and trains alongside European forces is not a candidate waiting at the door. It is a structural participant that the institutional framework has simply failed to acknowledge.

Europe’s strategic autonomy project will not fail because of Russian pressure or American withdrawal. It will fail if the continent’s political architecture continues to prioritize institutional coherence over operational reality. Türkiye’s task is not to help Europe avoid that failure. It is to ensure that when the failure becomes undeniable, Ankara is positioned as the indispensable partner Europe chose, too late, to take seriously.