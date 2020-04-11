During the Cold War, conspiracy theories were limited in terms of subject matter despite the fact that they could last for long periods due to the lack of global means of communication. After the end of the Cold War, conspiracy theories underwent a fundamental change due to the communication revolution and the ensuing social media revolution of the 21st century.

In this age of internet communication, we witness an inflation of conspiracy theories covering almost all aspects of life. From secret religious and political groups to deep state secrets, these conspiracy theories always attribute a whole phenomenon to an unknown group secretly working behind the curtains.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, conspiracy theories have abounded. First and foremost, conspiracy theorists asserted that the pandemic was, in fact, a biological weapon that was produced in the trade war between China and the United States.

Others have attributed the pandemic to the ongoing rivalry between supporters of globalism and nation-states by emphasizing Trump’s nationalistic foreign policy against Chinese globalism. Both of these conspiracy theorists assert that the novel coronavirus was artificially produced in a laboratory.

Some conspiracy theorists go too far by asserting that insurance companies aim to eliminate the elderly people of Europe and to provide a more prosperous world for the younger generations.

Especially in the subject matter of the World Health Organization (WHO), old and new conspiracy theories dominate the conventional media and social media. Old conspiracy theorists assert that the WHO and pharmaceutical companies are responsible for the ongoing pandemic. Regarding new conspiracy theories, U.S. President Donald Trump himself accused the WHO of intentionally misguiding the countries during the outbreak of the pandemic and for supporting Chinese interests in the expense of the rest of the world.

Right now, China seems to succeed in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the regions of its outbreak and has already begun exporting medical equipment and pharmaceutical products to those countries which currently struggle with the spread of the virus. Leading European states, such as Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom, disappointed their nations in providing a strong response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the conspiracy theories, Turkey is focused on preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Thanks to a two-decade-long state investment, Turkey’s current capacity in the fields of health and the economy provide the necessary dynamism to cope with such a global crisis. In addition to the ongoing struggle against the spread of the virus in the country, Turkey demonstrated its international capacity to provide aid for 60 countries in their struggle against the pandemic.