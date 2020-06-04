Violence is almost a kind of culture in the U.S. Acquiring arms is seen as a freedom that complements the right to property.

Approximately 2.5 million people are in prison in the country, which has a population of 330 million. Even China is behind the U.S. with only 1.6 million people incarcerated. From Turkey's population of 80 million, this figure is even less, around 250,000.

Nearly 1,000 people are killed each year in the U.S. by police bullets. The majority of these people are disadvantaged, poor, black or Latino.

We are talking about a real, institutionalized police state where violence breeds violence and becomes commonplace. The pessimistic picture we see does not point to a problem of today alone. During Barack Obama's presidency too, the rates of racism, murder, femicide and police violence were at alarming levels.

The recent murder of a black man named George Floyd by police in Minnesota has sparked outrage in the country. Demonstrations continue to spread.

Due to looting and arson attacks, however, the course of the incident has already exceeded the limits of police violence or anti-racism protests, so much so that President Donald Trump may call the military in for duty, accusing local government-affiliated police of remaining passive.

It is feared that more extensive and violent events may take place at Floyd's funeral on June 9.

The opposition and anti-Trump mainstream media in the country see out-of-hand events as a useful weapon for the election in November.

This dangerous escalation, of course, creates an environment suitable for “professional provocateurs.”

Antifa is one of those groups that criminalizes Americans who exercise their democratic rights, through its acts such as setting churches and public buildings on fire, sabotage, looting, robbery and violence against civilians.

We, the Turkish people, know this organization from its cooperation with the YPG/PKK terrorist group, which is also supported by the U.S., in northern Syria.

Moreover, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously warned the U.S., saying, “Be sure those terrorists you love so much will turn not only their hate and slogans but also their guns on you, the day when you upset their interests.”

Another faction that has provoked demonstrations in the U.S. is the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the group responsible for the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey in which 250 people were killed, lives in Pennsylvania.

All those FETÖ members who fled Turkey and sought refuge in the U.S. are at the forefront of demonstrations.

One of them is NBA player Enes Kanter, the foster son of Fetullah Gülen. He is tied to his leader’s apron strings to the extent that his own family suggested he change his surname as “Gülen.” Kanter, who has been so robotized that he cannot go to the toilet without asking Gülen, whom he worships, has been getting carried away with marauding groups and demonstrating like a cheerleader, shouting, “I can't breathe” while in his NBA uniform.

I am sure that Trump now understands the function of these terrorists, whom the U.S. has protected at the expense of a confrontation with Turkey, one of his country's closest allies since the 1950s.

Ankara has nothing more to say to the president because it has made the necessary warnings with files of intelligence and legal evidence.