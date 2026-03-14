In recent years, a series of events that have come before global public opinion may appear completely unrelated at first glance. Yet, in reality, they point to the same underlying problem: when power escapes oversight, how far – and in what directions – can human beings drift? On one side stand the documents known as the Epstein files, consisting of millions of pages. These records reveal the corrupt relationships Jeffrey Epstein built with a vast elite network stretching from politicians to billionaires, from members of royal families to media figures. The sheer scale of this network has exposed an unsettling truth about the closed world of global elites: in the modern age, those who hold power often live within an invisible network governed by its own dark rules.

This picture is not merely the story of an individual crime. It also points to a deeper political problem: the weak accountability of global elites. The Epstein scandal made visible something that many societies had long sensed. Increasingly, people believe – and see – that the powerful often live in a world governed by rules different from those that apply to ordinary individuals. The Epstein files opened a disturbing window into how elite networks operate in the modern world. In other words, the closed webs of relationships connecting figures circulating in the upper layers of finance, politics, media, and culture have made visible once again a reality that societies had long intuited. As power becomes concentrated in the modern era, accountability tends to weaken. In this sense, the issue is not merely a story of crime; rather, it reflects a fundamental characteristic of the institutional structure of the modern world.

The world of global elites exposed by the Jeffrey Epstein files, the growing atmosphere of war surrounding Iran, the children killed in Gaza, and the massacres in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Srebrenica in the heart of Europe... Each of these may appear to belong to different geographies, different actors, and different political contexts. Yet, when examined more closely, it becomes clear that all these events point to the same fundamental problem: the rupture – and in many cases the disappearance – of the relationship between power and morality. In this sense, the Epstein files reveal not merely an individual criminal network but also how modern structures of power can operate within closed and largely unaccountable systems.

This situation is not limited to scandals alone. The same pattern of power and irresponsibility also manifests itself in international politics. When this same culture of unaccountability manifests itself in international politics, the result is no longer limited to scandals; it leads instead to unjust wars and humanitarian catastrophes. What happened in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 1990s, in the very heart of Europe, is one of the most striking examples of this. In Srebrenica, thousands of Bosnian Muslims were systematically massacred within a matter of days. European institutions, the United Nations and the major powers watched this tragedy unfold. On that day, the world witnessed the gap between the moral claims of the international order and the reality of power.

One of the deepest contradictions of the contemporary international system is that while human rights are defended as a universal value, in practice they are applied in an extremely selective manner. In some parts of the world, human life triggers a global mobilization, while in others, those same lives are reduced to statistics. This pattern has been repeated so often in recent times that there is almost nothing left to say about it. Moreover, on a global scale, it has been deeply felt how futile it is to call upon the West for help in the name of human rights.

What has been happening in Gaza for a long time, as well as the developments that have emerged with the war surrounding Iran, are once again bringing a similar debate about conscience to the forefront. A war in which tens of thousands of civilians and many children have been killed continually raises the question of how selectively the discourse of international law and human rights is applied. People are increasingly tired of experiencing the same inconsistency. In fact, all these events are different manifestations of the same underlying problem. At this point, the issue goes beyond politics and relates to the value framework that nourishes modern civilization itself. Every civilization defines the moral dimension of the relationship between human beings and others in different ways. In Western thought, particularly in the modern period, the freedom and interests of the individual have been placed at the center. Thomas Hobbes’s depiction of human nature represents one of the most extreme expressions of this view: man is a wolf to man. Within this perspective, the other is often perceived as a potential threat or a rival. The balance-of-power approach frequently used in theories of international relations is, in fact, built upon this very assumption.

Consequently, within such a civilization, it is not surprising that even its most educated and prominent elites can live in ways detached from the societies they inhabit, often operating at unrestrained extremes without perceiving any wrongdoing until their actions are exposed. In such a setting, the value of other people’s lives can effectively be put up for sale. In this hierarchy of worth, the lives of Muslims in particular are often subject to devaluation and distortion. As a result, every attempt to reconcile their proclaimed moral discourse with their actual political practices ends in failure. In truth, consistency does not seem to concern them greatly; what ultimately prevails are their own interests and advantages. Yet the world, taken as a whole, is increasingly growing weary of these contradictions and is gradually becoming less willing to tolerate them.

For this reason, the crisis we are experiencing today is not merely a political or military one. It is a deeper crisis of legitimacy. Humanity has always struggled to establish institutions capable of limiting power and making it accountable. Yet, the point reached today at the global level under modern Western civilization shows that this problem has become – or has been made into – not merely an issue for individual states, but a fundamental problem of the entire international order. The growing unrest in many parts of the world today is not merely a reaction to specific wars or political crises.

In fact, people are witnessing the visible emergence of a sense of injustice that they have long felt deep inside. If the global order continues to treat human life differently depending on geography, religion or political interests, the legitimacy of that order will increasingly erode. History has shown us again and again that no system of power can endure for long once it loses its moral legitimacy. Therefore, the real question that must now be answered is this: can the world establish a new moral order in which the human being, as a valuable and dignified entity, stands at the center rather than power? Perhaps what humanity needs most today is not a new technology, but a moral horizon that enables us to value the life of another as much as our own. For when the life of the other is devalued, even the systems that appear strongest begin to collapse precisely at this weakest point.