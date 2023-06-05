America is a “good country” as the people commemorated those who “gave their last full measure,” forgetting their right to self-preservation. Yes, Mr. Luther Ray Abel a veteran of the U.S. Navy. God only knows how often you have been tested as a sailor between standing back to protect yourself, getting up, and going out to cover the “whole.”

Yes, we know all these.

America is a good country, and you all are good people. But the “whole” for you guys is always what you have and those who consent to your will. As Mr. Abel writes in his article, he and his people paid “the steep price of independence while deciding upon the necessity of a blessedly fractured system of governance.”

The “blessedly fractured” system of theirs is (a) not so blessed anymore and (b) it is not fractured in the sense of “separation of powers” among the branches of government, but it seems to be broken in the sense of unfunctional, bootless, unavailing. The separation of powers used to work for the U.S., too; executive, legislative and judicial branches were given certain powers to check and balance the other branches. But it stopped working some time ago. The “court packing” started with presidents nominating conservative or liberal judges who appeared to be leaning toward them and what the Senate majorities would like in the Supreme Court. They even changed the court’s procedural rules to make the packing possible.

Question: Is the student debt relief not a breach of the separation of powers doctrine?

David Faris, an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It’s Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics," answers in his The Week article: “The separation of powers is a lie.”

After 236 years past, nobody is checking; no one is balancing, no one! I am not going into the historical roots of the problem; it suffices to say that James Madison knew that the “Accumulation of all powers ... in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed or elective...” was possible. He pronounced it as “tyranny.”

Now another – seemingly unrelated – question: If a sitting president tries to design a political alliance in a friendly country to win the forthcoming elections, but his comrades fall flat on their faces, who will be responsible for the possible loss of that nation’s friendship?

Not only U.S. President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats in the U.S. Senate, but almost all presidents, creating unholy unions with their comrades on either isle of the chambers, realized what Madison was afraid of an elected tyranny. Well, when you tack that t-word to what others call “the close cooperation between the executive and legislative branches of the government,” probably you’ll have some eyebrows raised. Some upper lips stiffened, but it is true: The president and some leaders in Congress start playing good cops and bad bops, and they get other nations to bend to their will.

Controversial F-16s and NATO

Case in point: NATO member Türkiye requested two years ago to buy $20 billion of Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes. The good cop Joe Biden has said he supports the sale; but the bad cop Democrat Bob Menendez, chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has long opposed the potential deal, told reporters that he wants President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to take a “less belligerent” stance toward NATO allies and Türkiye’s neighbors before lifting his opposition to the deal. Can this politician define how “less” Türkiye should be belligerent toward NATO allies and neighbors? Which allies? Which neighbors? Can he objectively and in a measurable manner define what Türkiye should do to be considered taking a less belligerent stance? Can he tell us what he suggests Türkiye should be doing to manage its relations with NATO allies and neighbors?

We know that Mr. Menendez would call Türkiye “less belligerent” if it dropped objections to Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration’s oil and gas pipeline running through its exclusive economic zone. Likewise, we know Türkiye would be considered “less belligerent” if it withdraws all the troops that are maintaining security against the PKK and its Syrian affiliation, YPG, in northern Syria. Those terrorists are the U.S. allies that the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon’s CENTCOM are trying to organize as an independent state. Syria will be dismembered as soon as Turkish troops are out of the country, and three independent states will be created.

No more win for ‘house’

We all have heard the phrase, “The house always wins.” That is how it works: The establishment of the casino ("the house") designs all the gambling so that it always nets a profit, regardless of the patrons. Years ago, in January 2005, Türkiye signed its final stand-by agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which tried to prescribe how to run the country's economic, industrial and even political affairs. It was not as successful as before, yet it could sometimes put its foot down. Having paid the last installment of its debt to IMF in May 2013, Türkiye has rapidly moved into complete independence in security, energy and finance.

Türkiye is inching closer to self-reliance in aerial defense. Türkiye’s own single-engine multirole fighter aircraft will be ready for tests soon. Mr. Good Cop should stop pushing Mr. Bad Cop “to know how Erdoğan wants to move into the future with Türkiye,” he and his secretaries of State and Defense already know that President Erdoğan wants to be a good ally.

Those who know Mr. Biden well, for instance, Kevin Williamson, a former fellow at the National Review Institute, say that it is not his advanced age or mental acuity; he has always been like this: “He is a creature of pure self-serving opportunism without a moral center or real principles.”

This time, it will not work for Biden because the people in Türkiye, rejecting the united alliance he designed, enabled and empowered against Erdoğan, decided that the march toward complete independence should continue.