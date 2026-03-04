Recent data from Genar Research Company indicates that Türkiye possesses a society fundamentally at peace with itself.

Turkish politics may be loud and confrontational, yet the country’s social fabric is far less fragile than is often assumed. Election seasons are intense, rhetoric is sharp and partisan debates can be unforgiving. However, a closer look at voter behavior reveals that ideological boundaries are far more permeable than surface-level polarization suggests.

Within the electorate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), one finds Kemalists, nationalists and conservatives alike. The base of the Republican People's Party (CHP) is largely rooted in a Kemalist identity. Yet it also draws support from nationalist, conservative and even Islamist-leaning segments. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a key component of the governing bloc, maintains a strong nationalist backbone, but it is not ideologically monolithic. The Good Party (IP) occupies a centrist nationalist-Kemalist ground, while remaining open to diverse currents. Meanwhile, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), though often perceived from the outside as homogeneous, is in fact a multilayered structure encompassing democrats, socialists, conservatives and various identity groups.

This picture reveals a fundamental truth: Voter blocs in Türkiye are not divided by concrete walls. Varied ideological currents coexist within the same political parties, often under a single organizational roof. Despite the dominant narrative of polarization nowadays, society continues to demonstrate a resilient capacity and a clear instinct for living together.

Terror-free Türkiye

It is precisely at this juncture that the concept of a “terror-free Türkiye” gains significance. Despite their differing tones, the fact that the four major parties of the country, the AK Party, the CHP, the MHP, and the DEM Party, each articulate a genuine opposition to violence and terrorism indicates that the political system retains the ability to find common ground. Methods, language and political positioning may differ. Yet, there exists a broad consensus regarding the heavy cost terrorism has imposed on Türkiye.

The source of this consensus is not ideological uniformity, but social reality. Voter bases are deeply intertwined. A nationalist voter may also carry democratic sensitivities; a Kemalist voter may not be distant from conservative values; a conservative voter may prioritize a strong state and security. This cross-ideological permeability generates societal pressure that compels politics toward compromise.

Thus, what will ultimately shape Türkiye’s political future is not a contest over “who is purer” or “more ideological,” but the capacity to hold diverse identities under a shared roof. The goal of a Terror-free Türkiye serves as a testing ground for precisely this capacity. If major parties can accurately read this social pluralism and strike a balance between security and democracy, the issue will exceed the level of security policy and evolve into a broader project of social peace.

Electorate’s mindset

In conclusion, Genar’s findings suggest that Türkiye’s social fabric is more flexible and more cohesive than its political rhetoric would imply. The language of conflict may be inherent to politics, but the electorate’s mindset is considerably more pragmatic and inclined toward coexistence. This helps explain why the “terror-free Türkiye” narrative sounds so widely: Society can converge on common ground far more than is commonly believed.

Moreover, research conducted within the framework of the terror-free Türkiye initiative shows that support for the process averages around 70% among voters of the MHP, AK Party, and DEM Party. The support among CHP voters stands at close to 60%. The backing provided by the country’s four major parties reflects a deeper societal alignment on key national issues.

On a related note, when asked whether political parties should act jointly on matters of foreign policy, nearly 70% of respondents expressed a positive view. In many respects, this suggests that Turkish society, shaped by its historical legacy, culture, traditions and religious heritage, remains internally reconciled. It also demonstrates that when it comes to resolving major national challenges, public conscience and political will can go together.