German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says that you can drop a bomb in a residential building and if a few terrorists are killed there, the death of all those innocent civilians is only collateral damage! Her fellow countryman, named Adolf Hitler had started his reign of terror with a similar government order (Regierungsverordnung). If you inform the Wehrmacht (German Army in the Third Reich) commander about a terror activity in your building by a Jew or by a Communist, you’d go free. If you don’t, you’ll be arrested and if you are not killed during the raid on your building, sent to the concentration camps to be incinerated alive or gassed and later burned with your children and spouse.

That began in 1933. So perhaps Ms. Baerbock, being born in 1980, cannot remember. But she was a high school kid when the details of the Hutus’ 1994 Rwandan Genocide came out in newspaper headlines. Hutus, like Hitler, in 1994, announced that if a Tutsi informed the Hutu government about the existence of an armed Tutsi gang in their village, they would be spared. Thus, they killed more than half a million innocent, civilian Tutsi villagers along with 5,000 armed Tutsi militiamen. If she was busy being a teenager then, she should remember the phenomenon called “Schrödinger’s genocide”: the simultaneous glorification and denial of genocide.

In quantum mechanics, Schrödinger's cat is a thought experiment concerning quantum superposition; a hypothetical cat may be considered simultaneously both alive and dead. Bosnians experienced death and ridicule at the same time at the hands of the racist Serbian army. It was a disgrace for Europe: On the one hand, Bosnian Muslims were being killed, and on the other hand, the European commanders of the U.N. Peace Keeping Force were telling the world that it was clashes between the Bosnian and Serbian militias. As Henry Porter wrote in his newspaper article, in 2001, the trials of two Bosnian war criminals at the Hague did not even make known what really happened to 7,000 Muslims who were murdered at Srebrenica. The French and Dutch governments, who were assigned to protect the “safe haven” in Eastern Bosnia, never told why they failed to do their job.

Annalena Baerbock was old enough to watch television news about the largest massacre that took place in Europe since what her fellow countrymen did in the 1930s and '40s. If she did, she would have known that (a) when you are invading and occupying other peoples’ homes, villages and towns, those resisting you are not terrorists but fighters; and (b) it was the Palestinians who made the last offer of peace in Palestine to the Jewish people to apportion the land in accordance with the U.N. plan to create the state of Israel in 1947.

All the Arab people in the region and Palestinians offered a cease-fire plan under the joint guarantee of the Arab League and the Bush administration. All 22 Arab countries would recognize and sign accords with Israel if it stopped invading the Palestinian parts of the area. Israel not only rejected the U.S. and Arab League Plan, but they humiliated the U.S. Foreign Minister Condoleezza Rice by snubbing her. It happened again in 2007; Israeli ministers ridiculed her in her own news conference. The New York Times called it “Charade in Jerusalem”!

Then, as in now, Israeli prime ministers and foreign ministers had been spoiled by the Europeans who owed big to Jewish people because they assisted Hitler in his heinous crimes. German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock and her ilk think that calling Hitler “a despicable human being” and promising with empty mantras like “never again” would exonerate them from being accessories of what is happening in Gaza and Lebanon. Serbian murderers called innocent Bosnians “Muslim barbarians hiding terrorists in their homes.” Ms. Baerbock would probably agree with them, for she thinks that if you allow a terrorist to hide behind you, you are a terrorist, too.

First Bosnian and now the Gazan tragedies prove that Europeans and Americans never meant not to allow genocides by simply saying “Never Again.”

That little rag of a satirical magazine, MAD, with its mascot Alfred E. Neuman on the cover with his face replacing that of a celebrity or character who is being lampooned in that issue, made fun of everybody, every movie, every politician. It still does. On every issue, it would mock a hit movie. In 1980, the movie "Ordinary People" came out and Mary Tyler Moore and Donald Sutherland, with the help of Judd Hirsch, made it a blockbuster. Distressed by the death of his older brother, the alienated teenager attempts suicide and comes back home after staying in the hospital but cannot deal with his mother, Beth. (Who could deal with a mother like Mary Tyler Moore?). In the movie, the poor boy cannot touch his food at the dinner table; and mommy throws it into the garbage can, shouting that she hates waste. Father, saturninely, watches the scene. But in the MAD’s satire cartoon of the movie the father, always taking his son’s side, explains the situation to him: “Your mother not only hates waste but also logic.”

The German foreign minister's statements are shameless and give the occupation a cover and therefore courage to commit more genocide crimes. She absolves Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, National Security Minister Ben Gvir and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan lists starvation of civilians, willfully causing great suffering and serious injury to the body and other cruel treatments, and intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population among others. Khan also accused Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al Masri and Ismail Haniyeh of not war crimes but crimes against humanity like murder, taking hostages and torture.

See, Baerbock, who happens to be a British lawyer, does not agree with you: He does not accuse the Hamas resistance forces and their leaders of terrorism but of several crimes against humanity in the context of captivity. Please read the seven-page document; nowhere in it will you see the word terrorism. Your country is one of the 124 countries that are parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Israel and the United States do not recognize the court’s legal power over the states and their ministers. One has to congratulate the foreseeing abilities of Jewish and Christian Zionists! I guess since the U.N. Partition Plan of 1947, neither Zionists nor their backers intended to partition Palestine, and they were visionary enough to see the forthcoming wars, ethnic cleansing operations, invasions, occupations and settlements, and ICC prosecutions.

Now Ms. Baerbock and her ilk at the U.S. Departments of Defense and State need a logic to condone what Netanyahu, Ben Gvir and Gallant have been doing for the last 380 days but to disengage themselves from their crimes.

Millions of young people all over the world, newspaper columnists, honest and honorable statesmen in many countries, and opposition politicians in Germany condemned Baerbock and her government in the strongest terms for shamelessly and blatantly violating the 1948 Convention for the Prevention of Genocide. But her logic, or lack thereof, helped us see Germany’s participation in supporting the Zionist occupation in Palestine and encouraging the Zionist occupation army to commit more crimes of genocide against defenseless civilians, children, women, the elderly and the sick. So, thank you Ms. Baerbock.