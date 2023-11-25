The pervasive injustice and unconscionability witnessed globally, particularly in the Middle East, paint a disheartening picture. On one hand, it forces us to confront the shameful aspects of our humanity, exposing a bitter reality wherein civilization appears perilously close to succumbing to a foreboding darkness in the 21st century. Simultaneously, the current state of affairs stifles discourse, leaving us "unable to breathe" and address the myriad global and regional issues that demand attention.

In this critical juncture, we find ourselves unable to address pressing global issues such as the looming threat of the climate crisis, the challenges in global food and energy supply, the struggle against worldwide poverty, the plight of over 117 million refugees and the 37 million irregular immigrants displaced globally. Despite the urgent need to prioritize global poverty alleviation, the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and the imperative green energy transformation, our attention is diverted by the overwhelming human tragedies resulting from alarming natural disasters fueled by the escalating global climate crisis, marking the most significant human losses of the past century.

Some of the world's leading countries are so focused on their own priorities for the inevitable transformation of the global economic-political system and on a blind flight that completely ignores the global conscience just because of these priorities, that this blind-eyed assertion, this environment, which can be described as the "Second Cold War," also destroys the respect for the multilateral global system and the international organizations that represent it. The severe damage caused to the neutrality of international organizations and their duties focused on ensuring global justice by some countries that try to politicize them in a one-sided way also endangers the fight against global threats.

Africa's transformation

In the midst of this complex scenario, the question arises: how can the prioritization of Africa's energy transformation by some leading G-20 countries be viewed as anything but insincere, given its tangible contribution to the escalating global climate crisis? China, with a historical carbon emission responsibility of 12.5% for the period 1750-2020, has seen its current share more than double. The United States, currently responsible for 13.5%, accounts for a quarter of carbon emissions since the industrial revolution in 1750. In comparison, India's responsibility stands at 7.5%, the European Union collectively at 17%, Japan at 2.9%, while the entire continent of Africa contributes just 4%.

Hence, the discussion of Africa by nations with significant responsibilities in green energy transformation and carbon emissions during international meetings undermines the notion of global justice. If the "we are not responsible" stance persists among countries directly or indirectly implicated in the various challenges confronting the global economic-political system, exacerbating global injustice, we are poised to face even more challenging days ahead.