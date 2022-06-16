The Greek government and its affiliated media have been using Turkey to scare the public for a long time. “The Turks could first take the Aegean islands and then Athens!” So how did the relations between the two countries reach such a point? Why have tempers risen again when the tension in the dispute over jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean has been lowered through diplomacy?

The crisis culminated when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rushed to the United States recently and targeted Turkey in Congress. While the Turkish delegation was discussing the F-16s in the U.S., the Greek leader was trying to persuade Washington to embargo Ankara, a NATO ally and neighbor of Greece. It happened at a time when “third parties” were not included at the request of Athens in the mechanism between Greece and Turkey.

Following the move, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said "Mitsotakis no longer exists for me." The president said that because he was clearly convinced that Athens did not have the will to conduct independent, equal diplomacy. Erdoğan’s harsh statement can also be seen as a reflection of his exhaustion in the face of such moves by Greek authorities.

In my opinion, Erdoğan is being fair. Let's look at how Greek lawmaker Kleon Grigoriadis explains the truth accepted by Erdoğan in his speech in the Hellenic Parliament. The official said an atmosphere of war with Turkey has been created in the press. "At the moment, American soldiers, not Turkish soldiers, are wandering in Crete, Alexandroupoli (Dedeağaç), Larisa and other areas left by (the left-wing party) Syriza's old comrades to the United States. Let's be clear: Greece has now turned into a huge U.S. base.”

There is also something the Greek deputy forgot, as Greece is not just a U.S. and German base, but also the "prisoner" of Russia. Yes! That's correct.

In December 2021, the agreement on the prevention of incidents at sea beyond the borders of the coastal zone, signed between Greece and the government of the Soviet Union on April 10, 1991, was updated. Thus, on the one hand, Athens, which opened its territory to the United States, agreed to provide direct information to Russia while also cruising in the Black Sea, Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, on the other.

Yes! The current forced government of indebted Greece, which has no unsold port, is obviously obliged to this policy of surrender. That's why it has to act as an assassin in the crises of the superpowers who pay for it and save the day. The country cannot exercise even the simplest of sovereign rights without informing them. It deprives its people of prosperity and "permanent peace," which would help it economically if it cooperated with Turkey without disturbing the third parties who lost bronze medals in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

I think the Greek people should listen to the following words of their patriotic deputy, Grigoriadis, who dared to criticize the country while the drums of war were beating:

“History says that great powers exploit small powers and use them for their own benefit, regardless of the pain they may cause. It’s just what happened in 1922. Just then great powers roughly used Greece as a distraction against Kemal's (Turkey’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk) new Turks so that they could easily reach their hands without resistance to the oil fields in the Middle East that were under Ottoman rule at the time, they are now using as useful idiots. The time period we live in requires us to learn this lesson well."

This is why the Turks want Greece to be saved from occupation. Enough is enough! Please don't let yourself be deceived, dear neighbor!