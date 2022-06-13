Reich Lowry penned a very sentimental analysis on America’s Joe Biden problem. “This isn’t to mock Biden, or to diagnose him with any condition from afar. Age comes for us all. It just happens to have come for Joe Biden when he is holding the most taxing responsibility on the planet,” he wrote.

Moreover, he added: “Biden might bristle at getting corrected by his staff, but what are they supposed to do? Leave the impression that the U.S. seeks regime change in Russia and is committed to fighting China over Taiwan? If Biden wants to make these positions into U.S. policy, it is in his power to do so.”

The only problem with Mr. Lowry’s article is that Biden's statements were not errors or gaffes (“an international-incident-type gaffe that will reverberate in foreign capitals”), but they were blabbing out government secrets, letting something that had been mentioned in a high-clearance secret meeting with the security and diplomacy apparatuses “out of the bag.” The whole world knows now a classified secret of the U.S.: It is planning – perhaps implementing already – a regime change in the Russian Federation. It is no longer a U.S. state secret that if the Chinese government tries to invade Taiwan the U.S. is going to stop China with military force. Probably, the Chinese already knew it, but now the whole wide world (and Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister) know it. Modiji, as he was affectionately called by people in India, must have understood why he is not being sanctioned by the U.S. even though he is buying Russian S-400 aid defense systems, as Turkey has been simply because it had purchased the same system.

In addition to the two issues Mr. Lowry mentioned, the people of the world became privy, for instance, to the fact that the U.S. has been providing weaponry to Ukraine to create a protracted war in Europe. Yes, it is probably an age-related false claim that the U.S. was the fastest growing economy in the world (there are 50 other countries, Turkey included, with faster-growing economies); but we now know the U.S. intentionally keeps the oil prices high by not allowing the U.S. oil companies to drill for more oil. Now, one wonders why Biden indefinitely postponed his trip to Saudi Arabia. It would gladly produce more oil, thus reducing the oil prices for all the nations around the world, if Biden stopped considering Riyadh's financing and arming the extremists and puts it back on Washington's most-favored Arabs list.

Yes, any 79-year-old U.S. politician would confuse the Six-Day War with the Yom Kippur battle, or say “Iranian” instead of “Ukrainian” in the State of the Union speech that would be attributed to a teleprompter accident. But not only the Israeli public but the whole Middle East wonders why the U.S. is so silent as Iran removes cameras from nuclear sites. The head of the U.N.'s nuclear agency says Iran is removing 27 surveillance cameras, and the agency would be unable to maintain a "continuity of knowledge" about Iran's program, raising the risk of its inspectors being unable to track Tehran's advances as it enriches closer than ever to the production of weapons of mass destruction and delivery technologies. An Iranian nuke could bring the Armageddon Theory closer to reality. It would make the regime change in the whole area. Would it not?

That brings us to the idea of Turchia Irredenta (“Unredeemed Turkey”), which has been providing the base for the "U.S. deep state" to provide funds, weaponry, logistics and training for the PKK extensions in Syria. When U.S. former President (and future convict) Donald Trump, after having a lengthy talk with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House about the so-called Daesh groups in Syria and getting assurances that Turkey, with the navigational help of the U.S. Army, would wipe out Daesh in no time, Trump ordered all the U.S forces out of Syria. The U.S. would not continue to spend millions of dollars and burry American arms into the deserts of Syria – if not deliver them directly into the hands of international terrorists! Trump liked Erdoğan’s proposal and promised to withdraw all the U.S. military personnel from the region.

But as soon as Erdoğan left the room, Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk took out his Turkish Irredenta gun: If you allow Turks into Syria, they will never leave because they consider northern Syria as their rightful homeland.”

Those U.S. officials, including McGurk and James Jeffrey who replaced McGurk after he left the Trump administration, wrote in memoirs or longish articles about their dealings with Trump and revealed that they had not even told Trump the exact number of U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq. They naturally had not told him the truth about that “Turkish homeland in Syria and Iraq.”

At its final session, the dismissed Ottoman Assembly passed a set of six decisions titled Misak-ı Millî (National Pact) seeking a referendum to determine the future of the occupied Ottoman lands inhabited by non-Turkish and non-Muslims (that is, Greek and Arab provinces); only strong determination had been expressed about security of Istanbul and Marmara region. Some members of that Assembly joined the first Parliament of modern Turkey later. The founder of it, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, referred to it once, saying it is the main principle of our independence written in the annals of history. Many nations have many things written in their annals of history! Modern Turkey fought for its homeland against the unfortunate Greek soldiers used as bait by the British Empire to keep Turks busy while it was prying the Baghdad oil from cold French fingers.

While 26,000 Greek soldiers died, 48,000 were wounded and 18,000 went missing in what was later called the Asia Minor Disaster by Greek historians, (13,000 prisoners were released in later years), Turkey had never sought to reclaim the Ottoman lands ceded to the Kingdom of Greece in the Western Thrace, for instance. Turkey incorporated only Hatay province, situated almost entirely outside Anatolia, along the eastern coast of the Levantine Sea with the agreement of the French Mandate of Syria in the years following Syria's occupation by France after World War I. That “National Pact” has never become part of the national lore; it has not taken place in national songs (as the existing Greek National Anthem seeks to retake Anatolia and Istanbul back from Turks), folktales, etc. Revanchism or Irredentism has never been part of a political or popular movement with members claiming to occupy the territory they consider “lost” to their nation.

Biden put together his national security and defense teams very early in his campaign for the presidency and had almost all the Bush-Clinton-Trump leftovers in them. Brent McGurk was one of them; and with him, the Bush plan to redraw the map in the Middle East had become part and parcel of the forthcoming administration.

We now know that Biden had been inculcated by McGurk and his future Secretary of State Tony Blinken when he said these infamous words in The New York Times editorial team interview:

“Yeah. I’ve spent a lot of time with (President Erdoğan). He is an autocrat. He’s the president of Turkey and a lot more. What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership. Making it clear that we are in a position where we have a way which was working for a while to integrate the Kurdish population who wanted to participate in the process in their parliament, etc. Because we have to speak out about what we in fact think is wrong. He has to pay a price. He has to pay a price for whether or not we’re going to continue to sell certain weapons to him.”

What Kurdish integration in the process in whose parliament is he talking about? Kurds have been an integral part of political processes at national and local levels since the foundation of the Ottoman Empire and modern Turkey. They have done that in their own political parties and other parties.

One of the main theses of McGurk’s argument in his book “Command: Inside the Oval Office with Three Presidents, and the Wartime Decisions That Changed the World” is that Turkey wants to destroy the idea of regional Kurdish political entities in Iraq and Syria because those independent regions would serve as a model for independence for Turkey’s own Kurds. The "model" McGurk set up with his own hands in Rojava (a de facto autonomous region in northeastern Syria, consisting of PKK-extension groups in Afrin, Raqqa, Manbij and Deir el-Zour) is only destroying the local Syrian Kurdish tribes, confiscating young children into terrorist armies, and killing local chiefs who would not yield to the PKK.

Those PKK extensions are assaulting Turkey over the border area and Turkey’s fight with them is not only going to protect its own citizens but also Syrian Kurds from McGurk’s “model.”

Turkish forces are not going to stay in Syria. Rojava is Syrian land; it is going to be in Syrian hands.