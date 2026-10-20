Every summer, Istanbulites rediscover Kilyos, pouring north through Sarıyer to the Black Sea and filling the beaches for a few months before leaving. What remains for the rest of the year is a small coastal neighborhood with long winters, a strong sense of itself and, as it turns out, one of the more interesting experiments in Turkish football.

Kilyos Spor was founded in 1989 and spent most of its life the way most amateur clubs in this country do: kept alive by volunteers, local pride and whatever money could be found at the start of each season.

In May 2026, a new board took over under club President Lokman Kanat and announced something rarely seen at this level of Turkish football: a written, season-by-season plan. In 2026-27, Kilyos aims to build a competitive side in Istanbul's Super Amateur League. In 2027-28, the target is promotion to the regional league that serves as the bridge to the professional game. In 2028-29, the club wants to become a professional club.

Anyone who follows the lower tiers knows how hard that is. Each step means winning a league, and there is little room for a bad season. But the timeline is not the most striking part of the plan. The striking part is that there is a plan at all, and that it treats results on the pitch as only one of the things a club needs to get right.

Kerem Gülmez, the club's head of strategy and business development, puts it simply: "We have a clear three-year roadmap ahead of us. We have already set the goals for each season and what needs to be done. This is not about individuals; it is a collective effort focused entirely on the future of Kilyos Spor."

That last sentence is worth pausing on. Turkish football has a long history of clubs built around a single president: a businessperson or local notable who funds the club, makes every decision and, when he leaves, takes the club's direction with him. Kilyos's new management has deliberately chosen the opposite. Responsibilities are divided across the board, with separate work streams for the first team, the academy, facilities, sponsorship, communications and financial sustainability. The club's recent conversion into a joint-stock company points in the same direction: it is building a structure meant to outlast any one administration.

The academy sits at the heart of this. The club wants to bring children from Kilyos and the surrounding area into sport early, identify talent and build a pathway that runs all the way to the first team. Its plans go beyond coaching to include nutrition, psychological support, discipline, schooling and personal development. The board argues that success should be measured not only by first-team results but by the young players it develops and the social value it brings to the area. For a neighborhood that empties out every autumn, that is not a slogan. It is a reason for young people to stay connected to the place they grew up.

Then there is the commercial side, which is where Kilyos looks least like an amateur club. It has a new corporate identity and a digital mascot, KiYO, designed to speak to children and young fans. A Kilyos Store, a Kilyos Cup tournament and a Kilyos Legends project are being rolled out in stages. Sponsors from a range of sectors are backing the shirt, the club's digital channels and its sporting projects. None of this would be unusual at Galatasaray or Fenerbahçe. At the amateur level, where clubs often cannot plan beyond next month's bills, it amounts to a different philosophy.

Call it the Turkish Wrexham. The comparison fits: a small town, a fiercely loyal crowd and a club that has decided it belongs higher up the pyramid. Wrexham's rise was powered by Hollywood money and a documentary that turned a Welsh town into a global brand. Kilyos is writing its own version of that story without the film stars. Its bet is that sound governance, a serious academy and patient commercial work can achieve over three seasons what celebrity achieved in Wales. If it succeeds, it will be a Wrexham story that other clubs can actually copy.

Kilyos also lives alongside a bigger neighbor. Sarıyer, the district's historic club, plays in the 1. Lig, one step below the Super Lig. The two clubs share geography and, no doubt, some supporters. But they represent different ideas of what a club can be. One is the established institution; the other is a startup that happens to be 37 years old.

Turkish football's problems are well known. Our biggest clubs carry heavy debts, boards change with election cycles, and long-term planning is often the first casualty of a bad run of results. Reform tends to be discussed at the top of the game, where the money and the attention are. Kilyos is a reminder that change can also start at the bottom, where the stakes are lower, and experimentation is cheaper.

Whether or not the club reaches the 3. Lig by 2029, the way it is trying to get there deserves attention. If a small club on the Black Sea coast can show that planning, transparency and commitment to its own community pay off on the pitch, it will have done Turkish football a bigger favor than any single promotion.