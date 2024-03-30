As is common knowledge, numerous terrorist organizations operate worldwide, prompting the United States to begin using the term "global terrorism" around a decade ago.

Later, the term "global terrorism" evolved into the term "Islamist global terrorism," and then an organization called al-Qaida emerged. As all would recall, the U.S. was going to use al-Qaida as an excuse to invade Afghanistan afterward.

Besides Afghanistan, the U.S. used al-Qaida to invade Yemen, which it kept under constant bombardment, a country in severe poverty where people are struggling to make ends meet and can hardly find any bread.

Emergence of Daesh

Then, in the Syrian War, while the internal conflicts were going on and when we were waiting to see what the U.S., Israel and the United Kingdom would do one morning, we woke up, and an organization called Daesh emerged. It was an organization that did not resemble any Islamic movement, nor the spirit of Islam, nor even the spirit of the devil.

Western states are pushing some parts of Muslim nations into a violent position, like Daesh or other radical groups, while others into a passive and anti-Islamic position, like the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). In all these efforts, they use these two extreme terrorist organizations to defame Islam and Muslims. The aim is to injure and poison the average nation of Prophet Muhammad and make the international community think that these Muslims are nothing but terrorists.

In the Syrian War, Daesh occupied certain territories. Then, the U.S. cleared them and brought another terror group, the PKK terrorist organization (YPG), to settle in the territories cleared from Daesh. In fact, making room for the PKK was the prime role of Daesh for the U.S., U.K. and Israel.

There was a striking comment in a magazine interview with one of the founders of Daesh shortly after it was established. When why they did not attack Israel was asked, the answer showed that the subject was studied well by the organizers of Daesh. The founder said that Israel did not create sedition and that they did not fight where there was no sedition. One must think about it: they are not targeting murderers who indiscriminately kill babies, children, women or orphans, acting akin to vampires thirsty for humanity's blood because they do not incite "sedition." Instead, they target vulnerable Muslims. This exemplifies the remarkable success of this CIA-developed organization, arguably one of the most successful among violent groups.

As the Israeli war on Palestine rages on and all the people of conscience on Earth have taken a position against all Jewish people, not just the Israelis, Daesh organized an attack in Moscow. One of the goals, most likely, was to disperse the atmosphere in Israel.

However, the Russians were skeptical that Daesh acted alone in the matter, stating, "Although the terrorist organization Daesh acknowledges that they did it, we know who is behind the operation," and pointed directly at the U.S., U.K. and Israel.

We will follow and see, but if there is a Daesh finger somewhere, we know that it is either a direct CIA or a Mossad operation, if not a joint operation of the U.K., U.S. and Israel. What they succeeded in the first place in Moscow was overshadowing the massacre in Israel, to divert the debate a little bit, maybe to bring Russia and Muslims against each other. But people globally should know that the intelligence of the average people is more advanced than that of the CIA or Israel's intelligence agency Mossad. Mossad, or their supporters, who cannot even cope with 10,000 Hamas warriors in Palestine, can no longer claim to be cleverer than the world. Like they have failed in everything else, they also failed in raising terrorists and marketing them.

Epoch of incontrovertible reality

We live in a fascinating era. In conventional times, states were designing plots, and by the time people realized it, states would have completed their operations. But in the current age, information is spread at such an unprecedented pace in social media or among commentators on the internet that even before the states make their move, their plans are unveiled. The plots of the rulers do not go forward.

Today, there are already rumors that the port to be built in Israel will also function as supplying aid to Palestine. Does the U.S. want to do outreach or deepen the occupation? It is no longer possible for the U.S. to convince people after carrying bombs to Israel and helping to kill people. While the images depicting the massacre in Russia have undoubtedly sent shivers down the spine, it appears that neither the U.S. nor the U.K. has succeeded in achieving its objectives in this matter.