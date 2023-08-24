Recently, former U.S. President Donald Trump posed a question on his social media platform, Truth Social: "Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis."

Yes, we can believe it. It was not long ago that Trump found himself at the center of attention when his residence was raided, and snapshots were taken among law enforcement officers.

Trump has become the first former U.S. president to confront a criminal case. Yet, the allegations attributing his treatment to that of a hardened criminal appear strained. Lacking significant evidence, the general public remains unconvinced about the credibility of the trial. Trump's consistent outperforming of President Joe Biden in polls stands as an illustration of this sentiment.

In reality, the crux of the matter lies in the decision of the "grand jury." Trump's potential to be the most influential figure in the upcoming 2024 elections is a source of fear for those who have wielded considerable power in the U.S. since the aftermath of 9/11.

Within the realm of Republicans, the former U.S. President enjoys a substantial lead. Despite going through legal procedures, he surpasses his closest competitor, Ron DeSantis, by a significant margin in polls. Trump maintains an impressive lead of 23 to 46 points over his nearest rival, rendering him practically unmatched. This unwavering confidence is evident as he saw no need to partake in the initial televised debate among Republicans, asserting, "The public is well aware of my identity and the success of my presidency."

Moreover, Trump's assertion that Prosecutor Willis's legal proceedings are being synchronized with Biden and the Department of Justice has some basis in past events.

Trump faced constant resistance in office

Trump grappled with resistance from the military-civil bureaucracy under his command throughout his tenure as a U.S. president. His interactions with intelligence services were conspicuously censored on both traditional and social media platforms. The global mainstream media portrayed him in a demonized light.

The U.S. deep state, using all its ideological mechanisms, including the cultural industry, targeted Trump because of his ambitions for radical transformations, such as the recall of U.S. troops from foreign soil.

Immediately after his term ended, they embraced farcical conspiracy theories, like the "Congress riot," in anticipation of his potential candidacy once again.

This is a glimpse of democracy from the U.S., a country that labels Russia as a "dictatorship" and is willing to "sacrifice" its soldiers in the name of "exporting democracy" to other nations.

And, as you know, these images carry little weight in the eyes of the "fake news media," which subjects the world to democracy tests, or in the view of the "modern" West and even legitimate institutions. They will conveniently omit this significant scandal when presenting statistics on freedom of expression, democracy, transparency, condemnation reports, and suggestions for sanctions. Instead, they will divert their critique toward the countries already in their crosshairs.

For instance, they will focus on the shortcomings of Turkish democracy, where presidential elections between two formidable candidates advance to a second round with minimal margins in vote counts.

However, the proverbial cat is now out of the bag. Whether they obstruct Trump's candidacy by undermining the rule of law or not, they are bound to lose. Trump has squeezed the toothpaste out of the tube for good.