U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump may be tied in a hypothetical 2024 election, according to a new survey released Tuesday.

The New York Times/Siena College poll found that both Biden and Trump would receive 43% of the votes if the 2024 presidential election were held today.

Both Trump and Biden have low approval ratings with 54% of respondents disapproving of Biden's handling of the presidency, and 55% saying they have an unfavorable opinion of Trump.

Both men are likely to win their respective parties' nominations, with 64% saying they would vote for Biden if the election for the Democratic nominee for president were held today.

However, when asked about the reasons they would prefer someone other than Biden to be the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nominee, 39% said "age" drove their decision, and 20% said "job performance."

The New York Times/Siena College poll released on Monday showed Trump receiving 54% support from Republican primary voters, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at just 17%.

Asked about the investigations into Trump, 51% of voters said Trump has committed serious federal crimes, and 53% believe his actions after the 2020 presidential election "went so far that he threatened American democracy."

In all, 49% of voters rated the economy as "poor" and 29% said it was "only fair" under Biden's watch. A 65% majority think the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted on July 23-27 and polled 1,329 registered voters.