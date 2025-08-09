If you ask what global trends have shifted in recent times, one of the most striking changes is Israel’s sharp decline in international public perception. Increasingly, it is evident that both the U.S., through Congress or the president, and other Western administrators continue to support Israel not out of genuine conviction, but out of strategic or political obligation.

As I have previously written, Israel recognizes only the U.S. among Western powers as its interlocutor. It shows no respect for the sovereignty of other Western nations such as the U.K., France or Germany.

Through a longstanding dominance in finance, media and political influence, Israel has not only infiltrated the highest levels of Western governments but also subdued those it could not fully control through covert manipulation and pressure tactics.

Massive anti-Israeli resistance

Now, a rebellion against this Jewish domination has begun in the American streets and across Europe. Israel’s actions have escalated into a genocide so severe that it not only violates Western values but also universal principles, human rights and the right to life, to the point where even the most undemocratic regimes are disgusted.

Over half of the world’s nations are now witnessing mass protests against Israel and its Zionist agenda. University campuses and city squares across Europe are in open revolt. Yet, Israel remains totally indifferent to global outcry.

In recent days, a revealing shift occurred within the U.S. Congress. The number of representatives within the Democratic Party turning against Israel increases by the day.

New York turned away

Some seven Democrats, as candidates, entered the mayoral race in New York, each launching their campaign as if they were running for office in Tel Aviv. However, bucking that trend, Zohran Mamdani – a Muslim of Indian descent, born in Uganda – entered the race with a bold declaration. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of genocide and vowed to have him arrested if he set foot in New York during his tenure. Mamdani went on to defeat former Governor Andrew Cuomo, a longtime ally of Israel and Netanyahu’s former legal representative, and became the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor.

For 70 years, Jewish and Christian Zionist influence has dominated global affairs. But history shows that when a power begins to feel invincible, it is usually on the verge of decline. From now on, the world will see a reversal – first for the Zionists, then for the Jews.

Harvard Harris survey

The July survey by the Harvard Harris Poll starkly revealed the widening generational divide. According to these results, Israel-supporting Democrats and prominent media outlets like The New York Times can no longer ignore this reality. If we now see critical perspectives on Israel in the press, the main reason is these findings. If these century-old institutions risk their future by ignoring this shift, they will doom themselves to irrelevance. The survey asked Americans whether they supported Hamas or Israel. While 20% of respondents expressed support for Hamas overall, among younger Americans, the number surged to 50%. In the 25-40 age group, support for Hamas hovered around 40%.

In a separate poll asking respondents who they would support in an Iran-Israel war, 20% overall chose Iran, but among younger demographics, the figure again jumped to 40%.

These numbers confirm that Israel is losing the American public, especially the younger generation. If similar polls were conducted in France, the U.K., Germany, or even Austria, where fanatical racists have a loud voice in politics, the results would likely be no different.

As the sun rises over Australia, protests against Israel begin. And by the time it sets over Hawaii, demonstrations against Netanyahu continue across the globe, east to west, round the clock. Israel and Netanyahu appear utterly unmoved by Western opinion, values, or even the moral compass of their closest allies. Like Adolf Hitler, Netanyahu continues down a genocidal path.

All of this leads to one undeniable conclusion: Israel has become an unbearable burden for the United States.