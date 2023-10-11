“A person can only be born in one place. However, he may die several times elsewhere: in the exiles and prisons, and in a homeland transformed by the occupation and oppression into a nightmare,” said Mahmoud Darwish, the prominent Palestinian poet and author, in 2004 in an award acceptance speech in the Netherlands.

These profound words resonate today as we grapple with the complexities of Israel's assaults on Gaza.

The Palestinian homeland, over the course of decades, has become a crucible of suffering beneath the weight of Israeli occupation and oppression. Whether in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem or beyond, the relentless forces of dispossession, violence and death have woven themselves into the fabric of Palestinians' daily existence.

Before proceeding further, a fundamental tenet must be underscored: "Civilian" lives – those of women, children, and the elderly – should under no circumstances be targeted by anyone.

The events of a recent Saturday, marked by the Qassam Brigades' sophisticated and multi-dimensional assault on Israel, have thrust the "mother of all problems" not just into the Middle Eastern spotlight but onto the international stage. This bold move by Hamas, catching Israeli authorities off-guard, harkens back to the monumental surprise attack of Oct. 6, 1973, when Egypt and Syria launched their offensive on Israel.

Israel, a habitual aggressor toward Palestinians over the years, has responded robustly. For six days now, the bombardment on Gaza has been relentless, resulting in the tragic loss of hundreds of Palestinian lives, including civilians, women and children, and the destruction of sacred sites, schools and hospitals. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said he ordered the “full siege” on Gaza, and that “no power, no food, no gas,” will reach the Strip, a restriction he said later on Tuesday was lifted after Israeli security forces had gained control. Meanwhile, Hamas attacks have claimed the lives of hundreds of Israelis, both civilian and security forces.

In the diplomatic arena, U.S. officials engage in discussions with Israel and Egypt about securing safe passage for Gaza civilians. However, the focus on evacuations raises a critical question: to where and why? Gaza, blockaded for years, functions as an open-air prison for Palestinians; hence, their departure is not the solution. Instead, concerted efforts should be directed at halting airstrikes and Israeli aggression, as evoking the memory of the "nakba" – a wound that will not heal as long as the occupation persists.

Israel’s response to the Gaza attacks will “change the Middle East,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday. Indeed, the "mother of all problems," the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, has been a source of conflict in the region. Both the new tactics by the resistance groups as well as Israel’s response will likely change the status quo, both in the region and in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The struggle of Palestinians will continue. However, most likely with a new level of strategy as the status quo in communication with Israel after Saturday’s events is not expected to remain the same.

It seems also that the Biden administration in the U.S. as well as the European Union politically and militarily supports Netanyahu’s “new Middle East” idea, a dangerous reshaping of the already fragile dynamics. The Pentagon said it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the Eastern Mediterranean while boosting fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Sunday afternoon that ships and planes had begun moving to their new posts.

The potential spillover effect into Lebanon, Syria and Iran presents a seismic shift not only regionally but also on the global geopolitical stage. The recent strengthening of ties between Tehran and Hamas, coupled with affiliations to the Islamic Jihad group, adds layers of complexity to the potential fallout.

Türkiye’s position

“We openly oppose the killing of civilians in Israeli territory. In the same way, we never accept the indiscriminate slaughter of innocents in Gaza,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday during his address to Justice and Development Party (AK Party) members in Parliament.

Erdoğan described the indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Gaza as a "massacre" and warned: “Its disproportionate attacks on Gaza may push Israel into an unexpected position in the eyes of the world community. Bombing civilian settlements, blocking vehicles bringing humanitarian aid to the region, and presenting all this as a skill can only be a reflex of a group, not a state.”

In alignment with his steadfast advocacy for Palestine, Erdoğan, operating under the banner of "The World is Bigger than Five," stands as a stalwart supporter of injustices perpetrated by Israel. Simultaneously, Türkiye's normalization of ties with regional states, including Israel, positions it as a potential mediator.

“As Türkiye, we call on the parties to exercise restraint. We want the war in the region to stop as soon as possible and the problems between the parties to be resolved through negotiations,” Erdoğan also said. Both Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have been carrying out shuttle diplomacy for the de-escalation of tensions.

“We don't want children, civilians and innocent people to die in Gaza, Israel, Syria or Ukraine, and we don't want more bloodshed," Erdoğan stressed. Erdoğan calls for restraint, urging a cessation of war through negotiations. His commitment to preventing further bloodshed aligns with Türkiye's role as a constructive mediator, which has effectively manifested itself by persistent efforts in conflicts such as the one in Ukraine and the achievement of the grain deal.

However, Türkiye distinctly delineates its position on Palestine – a departure from its Western allies who endorse Israel despite its illegal occupation and violence. Türkiye advocates for a free state of Palestine, established with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on 1967 borders, a stance consistently articulated in international forums, including the U.N. General Assembly.

In the current precarious climate, minimizing civilian casualties and preventing the conflict's spread to regional countries are paramount concerns for Ankara. Erdoğan and Fidan engage in shuttle diplomacy for de-escalation, underscoring Türkiye's pivotal role in maintaining stability in the Middle East. The intense efforts by Turkish officials, led by President Erdoğan, reflect a commitment to preventing the tension between Israel and Palestine from metastasizing into Lebanon and Iran – an indispensable initiative in these times of heightened volatility.