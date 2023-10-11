At least 950 people have now been killed and over 5,000 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, its Health Ministry confirmed Wednesday.

Israel has pounded neighborhood after neighborhood in the densely populated coastal enclave, home to nearly 2.2 million people, since Sunday.

The attack came in response to a surprise incursion of Israeli towns near the seaside territory by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas early Saturday.

At least 1,200 people were reportedly killed in Israel and around 2,700 others injured, the military claimed on Wednesday morning.

Israel has also placed a total siege on the enclave, already reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007.