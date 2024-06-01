The conflict between Israel and Palestine is a complex and painful dispute that has been going on for decades. Although the attacks on Palestine and mass killings have been on the global agenda from time to time, the Zionist monopoly on the media and Western administrations always managed to make the world forget these atrocities.

However, Israel's genocidal policy regarding Gaza, which started with the latest Hamas attack last October, has resonated globally and caused the sense of conscience and justice to be questioned again at a time when such human values were weakening. Siding with humanity, having dignity and honor has become synonymous with supporting Palestine. The complicity of the United States in Israel's genocide in Gaza is more apparent to the international community than ever before. Supporting Israel is getting more painful and pricey.

Israel's violations of rights, settlement policies

Israel has been building illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem for decades. These settlements were a violation of international law and resulted in the forcible taking of Palestinian land. This has been already reducing the living space of Palestinians and violating their social and economic rights.

After years of the blockade of Gaza, restricting the entry of food, medicine, and basic necessities, and bringing economic activities to a standstill, Israel launched a horrific massacre last year, using the Hamas attack as an excuse. Hospitals, schools and civilian residential areas, which should be protected under the laws of war, were repeatedly targeted. Thousands of civilians have been killed and injured during these operations. Most recently, Israel struck the tent city in Rafah, where it had trapped people, causing the civilian population, mainly children, to burn to death.

U.S. complicity, diplomatic protection

The U.S. provided Israel with billions of dollars of military and economic aid every year before the Gaza war and has continued to fund Israel's brutal military operations and settlement policies during the Gaza war. The U.S. openly condones violations of international law.

Washington protects Israel in the United Nations Security Council, which is the recipient of a record number of condemnation resolutions from the U.N. every year, and constantly blocks the adoption of sanctions resolutions. This situation has so far led to Israel's acts in violation of international law going unpunished. This U.S. stance has played a critical role in allowing Israel to continue its violations of rights.

Today, however, the most astonishing protests are happening in elite universities and colleges in the U.S., where elite U.S. bureaucrats and technocrats are educated. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is convicting Israeli administrations, and the cost of maintaining the shield of protection that the U.S. has so skillfully maintained to this day is becoming unaffordable and beyond endurance.

Media and manipulated public opinion

The U.S. administration has been manipulating public opinion through the media to legitimize Israel's actions and define Palestinian resistance as terrorism. For years, this propaganda has prevented the international community from developing a realistic and fair perspective on the Palestinian issue. However, social media in the post-modern era devalues and dumps into the dustbin of history the classical public opinion-forming techniques developed by mainstream media channels after years of immense investment costs.

The U.S. support for Israel's aggression against Palestine is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. It is becoming impossible for the humanitarian dimensions of the deepening crisis to escape the international community's attention. U.S. military and economic aid to Israel is becoming more visible, and media and public opinion manipulations are becoming increasingly ineffective. The genocide has been exposed, and the inhuman dimension of the conflict has begun to disturb the conscience of humanity. Very dark times loom for Israel.