In the 1970s, clashes between the right and left across the world, in universities, academic circles and protest venues, were often debated through the lens of the Palestinian issue. Those who sided with Palestine and those who sided with Israel emerged as two opposing global poles.

After the Cold War ended, some philosophers used the phrase "the end of history" to define this era. The prevailing thought was that ideologies were dead and neoliberal currents would dominate the world. America named this unipolar order the "New World Order." The invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Yemen took place within this framework. In a way, an era of unchallenged American world policing had begun.

Looking back at the last 50-60 years of humanity, a silent occupation took place, but we didn't realize it until the Gaza genocide.

Zionism: Overlooked force

At first glance, it may seem that the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and other European nations each maintain their own spheres of influence across different regions. Traditional foreign policy frameworks tend to focus on major powers such as the U.S., Russia, China, India and Türkiye. Yet, Zionism has rarely – if ever – been examined as a distinct force in the history of world politics or in the literature of international relations.

Among world leaders, only the late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan based his explanations of Türkiye's politics, global relations and world order on the existence and power of Zionism. In the '80s, this narrative seemed a bit exaggerated to us: We would ask, "Can an organization working for Israel really be this powerful all over the world?"

The Gaza genocide has shown that, rather than the sovereignty of nation-states or superior powers, there exists a powerful Zionist organization that dominates over states.

Unprecedented brutality

The ethnic cleansing in Gaza is a process of savagery: Children and women are killed one by one, tons of bombs are rained down on people, and cities are razed to the ground. A process more despicable and cruel than any seen in history, including what Adolf Hitler did to the Jews, is ongoing.

U.S.-Israel relations are decisive in this context. Although former U.S. President Joe Biden occasionally used phrases about stopping the war, whenever anti-Israeli reactions rise in world public opinion, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has managed to change the agenda with new attacks each time. When Al-Shifa Hospital was bombed, he attacked Lebanon; when a church was targeted, he carried out assassinations; when world public opinion rose up, he continued to attack Iran or Syria.

Supremacy and control

Israeli leaders, who see themselves as a superior race, view Christians, Muslims and all other people as an inferior class and continue their massacres. The U.S. Congress' standing ovation for Netanyahu was a reflection of this reality. During the same period, claims emerged that 80% of Congress members are under the influence of financial circles.

The Gaza war revealed that, up until its outbreak, much of the global media – including television networks and social platforms – operated under the influence of Zionist circles. Once the conflict began, journalists, academics, artists and intellectuals who voiced different opinions were exposed to anger and faced various forms of censure and punishment.

Today, at least half of the people living on earth take a stand with Palestine. In contrast, a group devoid of justice and conscience, who worship materialism, still stands behind Zionism. Research in the U.S. shows that 25% of the public directly sides with Hamas. This figure exceeds 50% among young people.

According to a Palestinian nun, Israel's primary goal is to destroy the presence of religion and spirituality in Jerusalem. For this purpose, no distinction is made between Christian, Muslim or Jew.

Complicity and silence

While Israel attempts to occupy Gaza, it is carrying out this massacre with the taxes, labor and sweat of American citizens. Europe, which remained silent in the face of Hitler's genocide against the Jews in the past, exhibits a similar silence today in the face of Netanyahu's genocide.

Thank goodness there are still just and conscientious people today. More than half of humanity stands with Palestine. Those who have sold their souls to the devil and only think of their own interests are on the side of oppression and genocide.

As it has always been throughout history, those who side with justice will win, and those who sell their conscience to the devil will lose.