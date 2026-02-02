Do you remember the Gezi Park protests in Istanbul? A wave of demonstrations began on May 28, 2013, initially to contest the urban development plan for Istanbul's Gezi Park, but soon turned into country-wide protests and clashes with the security forces run by a centrally organized group. Social media played a key part in the protests.

On May 30, 2013, when Gezi Park protests were continuing, Memet Ali Alabora, an actor and one of the organizers of the protests, tweeted, “It is not just about Gezi Park, friend, didn't you understand yet? Come on!” Until then, people thought the issue was about 25 trees the municipality wanted to remove to someplace else, and the demonstrations were organized by a handful of environmentally conscious youngsters. But that tweet sparked a violent anti-government, anti-liberal economy, anti-Western alliance and somewhat anti-Islamic demonstrations.

Sometimes, we, the people, cannot see what is happening, why it is happening around us.

Case in point

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. would come to the “rescue” of Iranian protesters if authorities used violence against them. Two weeks ago, Trump urged Iranians to “keep protesting” and “take over” institutions in the country, saying that “help is on the way.” The U.S. human rights authorities said they are “horrified” by the violence in Iran amid reports that thousands of people have been killed during the protests.

Well, when "America’s help" is on the way, as expected, Iranian protestors tried to take over the government offices. When they couldn’t, they set fire to them. We all thought it was all about protesting the Iranian government’s repressive policies. When the protestors took over the “institutions in the country,” they would start implementing freedom-oriented policies as the new power-holders.

Perhaps that point was not clear enough as to how a bunch of young demonstrators would be able to implement such essential policy changes simply by occupying a couple of government offices, but a statement from the president of the United States was no small matter. He had something up his sleeve.

As Iran remained cut off from the internet for five days straight, it was reported that more than 100 security personnel had been killed; opposition activists reported a far higher death toll for protesters. Still, we thought it was about the protestors, their demands of larger freedom for what they need freedom for.

But, when Trump said “a massive Armada” was heading toward Iran and that the country should make a deal, I, for one, thought that it was the help he mentioned two weeks ago, and the deal he wanted to have was about those freedoms the protestors were demanding more of.

But, no! Trump’s minions and some European officials say that the deal Trump was demanding with the threat of the massive armada and "beautiful forces” was about Iran’s permanent end to all enrichment of uranium, limits on the range and number of their ballistic missiles and an end to all support for proxy groups in the Middle East, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis operating in Yemen.

Not about Iran or the U.S.

If, when you read this, the massive and beautiful U.S. forces begin attacking Iran, you should know that it is not about supporting the Iranian opposition’s demands for larger freedoms, protecting the protesters who took to the streets in Iran, and shaking up the country and forcing regime change.

Don't you understand yet? It is not about the Iranians; it is about the Zionists. (Not Jewish people of Israel, the Zionists in Israel, the U.S. and the EU)

The National Review’s Dan McLaughlin writes, it is hubris that is undoing Trump’s second term (“Trump has overestimated what he could achieve and underestimated the voters, allies, and legal grounding needed to make his accomplishments last.”) Oh no, It is not hubris. It is Zionists like Dan McLaughlin, who pushed him to squander America’s resources away for wars that the U.S. doesn’t have a national interest in.

If Iran gives up all nuclear enrichment, it will not benefit the U.S. or the EU. Not only is it nearly impossible to monitor whether Iran is building or rebuilding the enrichment sites, such as the Natanz and Fordo, which the U.S. had previously targeted, but Israel, or any other United Nations member country, does not have the right to limit Iran’s right to pursue nuclear energy. Enriching uranium is now possible in small sites. Iran has promised not to manufacture nuclear weapons, and according to U.S. and European intelligence, Iran has not gotten that level of enrichment. Besides, if Iran wants to have bomb-grade uranium, there is no way prevent them.

If Zionists want to keep Israel safe from Iran’s or any other country’s ballistic missiles, the right way is not to hit Iran’s industrial sites, but to make Israel a peaceful neighbor in the Middle East. Iran has not and cannot hit Israeli territory, yet the whole Jewish nation has lived under the claimed threat of Iranian ballistic missiles for decades. But the threat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionists want to destroy is not for the present, but for the future. Because they have the vision of a Greater Israel, bordering Iran, in their minds, and they want to eliminate the threat that Iran could pose to them in the future.

Iran enjoyed some proxy forces to exert its sectarian Shiite solidarity in the Sunni neighborhood for a while, enjoying Bashar Assad’s and Houthis’ power, but not anymore. Even if it had not lost its allies in Syria and Yemen, Iran’s weakened economy and the diminished oil revenues would not allow it to financially support such foolhardy dreams of creating a Shiite Crescent in the Middle East.

Then why does the Trump administration throw away the economic resources on the mend? On top of the unknown expenses that would be incurred in case of yet another war on behalf of Netanyahu, Trump again bypasses U.S. Congress to push $6 billion weapon sales to Israel. He wants all these things for Israel’s security, not America’s.

The audacity is unreal. This is an abomination of the diplomatic leadership of a superpower. We know, the Iranian mullahs and the whole world know, if Iran really had nuclear weapons, Trump would not dare threaten them like this. So, it is not about the freedoms in Iran, nor is it about the bombs and missiles Iran has. There is one factor left: Everything is about Israel.