In recent days, I’ve been reflecting on transitions – how we enter public office, and just as importantly, how we leave it. Leadership is not only measured by what we achieve during our tenure, but by the trust we leave behind.

Public service is more than a title. It is a trust, a responsibility, and often, a quiet test of character. And just as entering office with humility and a sense of purpose matters, so too does the way we step away from it.

The role of a public manager is, at its core, to safeguard the interests of the state – and by extension, its people. But the state is not an abstract concept. It is a living, breathing structure composed of individuals. From civil servants and administrators to advisers and support staff, the state exists through people. And the decisions made at the top affect not just systems or budgets, but human lives.

That’s why the way we lead, how we communicate, how we include others, and how we manage pressure matter just as much as the policies we advance. Leadership in public institutions is not just about technical expertise or command of procedure. It’s about building alignment around a shared goal, communicating transparently, and ensuring that everyone understands their role in the broader vision.

In my experience, the most effective leaders are those who take the time to explain, not just what must be done, but why it matters. They create clarity and consistency. They set red lines and priorities, but they also listen. They make space for people, not just plans.

Professionalism is often underestimated in political or bureaucratic life. But in practice, it’s what allows complex institutions to function day after day. Courtesy, empathy and respect don’t just make working relationships smoother; they set the tone for the entire organization. These qualities may seem soft compared to the hard edges of policymaking, but they are what sustain long-term trust.

This isn’t about chasing popularity. Leaders shouldn’t govern based on applause. If anything, a true leader has the courage to challenge conventions and make the temporarily unpopular decisions for the sake of longer-term benefits. But at the same time, what people say after you leave the office – how colleagues, partners and even critics remember you – can be one of the most honest indicators of your leadership. Not because perception is everything, but because trust is.

And trust doesn’t end with your title. It carries forward in the people you’ve worked with, the teams you’ve shaped, and the institutional culture you leave behind.

Public service isn’t a solo act. It’s a collective endeavor. And when carried out with care, clarity, and conscience, its impact lasts far beyond the confines of a single term – or a single nameplate on a door.