Everyone is discussing the transfer of the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to Moscow during a period when the Ukraine-Russia war continues and the West imposes sanctions on Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that international institutions like the Security Council fail and must be reformed after Russia assumes the presidency.

It is normal for Zelenskyy to be concerned about any activity that may increase the legitimacy of a country at war in the international community. However, the noise created by the Western media is unwarranted.

Firstly, Russia previously held the U.N.’s presidency during the Ukraine-Russia war outbreak in February 2022. Secondly, the presidency only lasts for one month. During this short period, Russia can only bring its arguments and agenda to the U.N.

For instance, Moscow may request an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream. Or it may discuss multipolar world order doctrines, such as the open session titled “Defending the Principles of the U.N. in the Direction of Multilateralism,” which will be held under the presidency of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on April 24.

However, it should be noted that while the country holding the presidency has some influence over the agenda of the U.N., it does not have power over the decisions of the Security Council. Also, we should not forget that the five members of the Security Council, namely France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, often act as a bloc.

To discuss concerns about the U.N., it is essential to look beyond Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, and focus on the U.S. and the Joe Biden administration. Despite Russia holding the record for vetoes at the U.N., Washington has been involved in numerous military intervention attempts. The Pentagon perceives the U.N. as a “reserve army” to be used for its purposes, as evidenced by its actions. As in the case of Libya, the U.S. has violated U.N. resolutions by conducting many cross-border military operations.

Recent news reports, which received minimal attention compared to Russia’s one-month presidency, are evidence of the U.S. administration’s contribution to the U.N.’s mission and activities.

According to BBC news reports, recently leaked documents from the Pentagon reveal that Washington closely monitors and intercepts phone conversations of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his deputy, Amina Mohammed.

The documents concerning a phone conversation between Guterres and his deputy contain statements such as “Guterres highlighted efforts to improve Russia’s export capacity, even if it includes Russian institutions or individuals subject to sanctions” and “the Secretary-General’s overall efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its actions in Ukraine are undermined.”

Hypocrisy of Biden

The spokesperson for the U.N. Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, highlighted that these activities by the U.S. violate their obligations under the U.N. Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the U.N.

“We have officially expressed our concerns and lodged a note with the host country,” Dujarric stated. However, the issue is far from being as straightforward as it may seem.

Consider this: While Russia paused its military operations to support the grain corridor project facilitated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Biden, who referred to Putin as a “civilization enemy,” apparently perceived this humanitarian cooperation as a threat.

One can only wonder what maneuvers have been deployed to applaud and hinder this landmark agreement that brings fresh air to the impoverished world and how the process has been deliberately delayed.

It is truly disheartening to see that the Zelenskyy administration and the innocent Ukrainian people mistakenly consider these actions as friendly gestures toward Russia at the U.N.