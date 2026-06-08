The whole world knows Israel will veto Washington's peace deal with Iran. Yet Trump is desperate to shut this war down. As the Turkish saying goes, "If you spit upward, you hit your moustache; if you spit downward, you hit your beard." In other words, you are on the horns of a dilemma. It's either the millions of dollars the Israel lobby pours into Republican midterm campaigns (and the millions Israeli American Miriam Adelson funnels into your coffers) or the millions of voters who believed your promise to make America great again but who may now boycott elections, or even switch parties, in disappointment.

It is called “racially polarized voting," which is determined primarily not by the voter's race or other socioeconomic characteristics, but by politicians’ lies, shortcomings and overall lack of a political backbone.

Even the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to take its hands off the Gaza, Iran and Lebanon wars the Zionists enmeshed Trump with. So far, only four Republicans have joined Democrats in publicly expressing disapproval of the war, but as the midterms approach, you’ll see more GOP defections.

But Trump is right about this rudderless foreign policy. He himself does not have any international relations. Not business but political relations, that is! He knows the art of dealing when it comes to real estate. His "Little Marco" was also right when he asked its members if it was the Foreign Affairs Committee or a circus, when Democratic California Representative Sara Jacobs questioned him about a pair of shoes he received as a gift from President Donald Trump.

I don’t know about you, but I miss some of those historically notable representatives and senators who helped shape U.S. foreign policy: Arthur Vandenberg, for instance, best known for leading the country from isolationism to internationalism, supporting the Truman Doctrine, the Marshall Plan, and NATO. Bill Fulbright is another example of strong multilateralist positions on international issues, opposition to American involvement in the Vietnam War, and the creation of the international fellowship program bearing his name. Richard Lugar, an influential American, made the U.S. ratify the treaties to reduce the production and stockpiling of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. Jesse Helms, not my personal favorite, but a leader in the conservative and nationalist movement, no American politician is more controversial, beloved and hated than him! And former President Joe Biden, the inventor of “flap-flap foreign policy,” opposed the Gulf War in 1991 and voted in favor of the Iraq War in 2002.

Democratic Representative Sara Jacobs, who cannot be compared with any of these gentlemen, is praiseworthy for questioning Secretary of State Marco Rubio's truthfulness about the recent conflict with Iran and for arguing that he was unwilling to acknowledge the facts, assuming she did not compare Rubio's statement to the shoes Trump gave him. They are a pair of cheap supermarket shoes, not to mention the color mismatch the secretary displayed when he wore them.

The Iran war that started on its first day with a U.S. missile strike at the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls Elementary School, in Minab, Hormozgan province, southern Iran, killing 156 civilians, including 120 schoolchildren, is not an issue to be compared to misinformation about presidential gifts. It is a serious humanitarian issue, and as soon as we have Vandenbergs, Fulbrights, Lugars, even racists like Helms, even Bidens with their inconsistencies, the U.S. will return to its sober days from appearing as a circus today. Then, not you nor your goons in the Cabinet room, but those masses of young people filling the streets and schoolyards today, will remember the burden and obligation of being the most powerful nation on earth. They will fill the committee rooms on Capitol Hill and, comprehending the accountability of being the leader of the world, respond to the parents of those little Iranian girls.

But the American people need peace at home and peace in the world to return to normalcy. Normal nationalism, normal progressiveness, normal changeability, normal democratic values, normal republicanism. The normal politics! Not an American leader yelling “I’ll destroy you!” to other nations, brutally threatening to blow up the entire Middle East. Not one telling the leaders of American allies, “You’re f****** crazy. You’d be in prison if not for me. I’m saving you’re a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.” Ever.

Please, Mr. Donald, put America back where you found it. The grown-ups had a working agreement with Iran, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2015 to address international concerns regarding Iran's nuclear program. You had taken the U.S. out of it in 2018 and started a war in 2026 to bring Iran back to that agreement.

Meanwhile, using your war as an excuse, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, which you and your goons at the State Department and the Pentagon had not divined before dogging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s steps, and the world economy came to a standstill. You don’t care too much, dear Don, but to fill up a family sedan costs 160 bucks! If Joe and Jill drive to the nearest polling station from that gas station, come November, they hardly vote for you or any other "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) endorsed schmuck of yours.

So, please let the mullahs sign that so-called peace agreement. You can deal with Netanyahu and Miriam later. Besides, you don’t need their donations, endorsement or friendship. You might be worried about some files that Zionists could throw at your face.