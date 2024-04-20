The state of Israel launched a land operation to destroy Hamas, which attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and functions as a de facto governing authority, providing municipal services and administration. Moreover, it remains in power through democratic elections. In fact, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military unit of Hamas, call themselves an army-based brigade. They are not a violent group or unnamed heroes. They are brigades who were the first to raise the flag against Israel and were named after Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, a fan of the Ottomans. One can consider the brigades as the army of a state.

Israel has been slowly killing Palestinians since its founding. In other words, Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and all areas governed by Israel have been subjected to deprivation. They are under oppression. Either their rights or their lands have been usurped. Some have been killed, and some have been imprisoned.

To die once and for good

We can interpret Hamas' rebellion as: "We are slowly dying. Let's die once and for good instead of dying every day."

The war Hamas waged against Israel and the entire Western alliance has turned into a war on a scale that will enter history as a turning point with bold letters. The state of Israel, which sees itself as an invincible Greek demigod, failed against Hamas.

Those deemed terrorists by Israel and the West have taken to safeguarding hostages in secure locations, exercising caution regarding sustenance. They adhere to a structured protocol in exchanging hostages, displaying characteristics akin to a functioning state apparatus throughout their operations.

Although Israel is a state, it behaves almost like Daesh. In fact, when you consider Daesh in terms of religious violence and terrorism, you will see that the behavior and practices of the Israeli state are more dangerous than Daesh, which was founded by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel's intelligence agency Mossad.

Under any circumstances, the state of Israel and Hamas have been in a war for six months. Nearly 50,000 people likely lost their lives in the Gaza Strip. It is not clear what Israel has aimed for in this war and why.

Masking defeat

The Israeli state, which failed in its operations against Hamas, sought grounds for conflict with Iran to cover up its failure.

In fact, something else interesting happened in the world during the Gaza conflict. Something globally emerged that located conscientious individuals worldwide with clear-cut positions, leaving no room for debate among those committed to morality and honesty. They took their place against Netanyahu and Jewish oppression in Israel on the side of the Palestinian people. More than half of the human population today stands on the side of the oppressed Palestinians. We can say that the streets of the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, and the entire Europe look for justice, and the streets of the world support Palestine.

When we look back in history, the Jews have been oppressed by Christians, exiled and massacred for 2,000 years, and are taking their revenge now on humanity by inflicting much worse things on Muslims.

Israel, accused of genocide in international courts and is being called for peace from the United Nations rostrum or the U.N. Security Council, wields influence globally, even extending to threatening the U.S. presidents and members of Congress through its dark, clandestine network. It keeps Germany in captivity, and the British administration is also afraid of Israeli Jews.

Everyone knows that Israel and its struggle against Hamas have failed from start to finish, and this forms the basis for very harsh debates within Israel. Netanyahu is keeping the conflict with Iran alive to cover up this flaw and his own guilt for corruption charges. But no matter what the circumstances are, Iran cannot conceal Israel's defeat against Hamas nor its current standing among the nations of the world.