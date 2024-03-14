What elevates the significance of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is not only its geostrategic location and shared vision but also the profound connections forged through a common history, language, culture and values, rendering it a true siblinghood union. This fraternal bond serves as a potent force, amplifying the impact of the enhanced economy, trade, transportation and logistics network linking the "Middle Corridor" to Asia, Europe and Africa.

As the cooperative network strengthens in key strategic areas within the OTS, member countries are poised to become influential centers in the global economic and political landscape. Consequently, the robust collaboration among OTS nations, rooted in shared Turkic identity, will synergistically augment the sustainable development effect generated by the Middle Corridor's high-added-value initiatives.

The global system is closely monitoring and discussing two "black swans," the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War – along with the risks and threats posed by the Suez and Panama canals, as well as the persistent challenges in global food supply security, global energy supply security, and global supply chain security over the past four years. As the OTS emerges as a power center in the global arena through the Middle Corridor, we are poised to develop sustainable solutions in these areas collectively. Türkiye and all OTS member countries possess undeniable opportunities, capabilities and strategic positions crucial for global food security, global energy security, and global supply chain security. Their strategic locations along trade routes linking the Caspian Sea with the Black Sea, the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean, further reinforce their pivotal role in the global supply system.

Digitalizing growth

The heightened significance of OTS countries and the Middle Corridor hinges on the enhancement of the economy, trade, transportation and logistics network through digitalization. Implementing shared digital customs practices, data exchange, a unified security network and collaborative communication among OTS countries will amplify the appeal of the Middle Corridor. Furthermore, fostering joint ventures such as organized industrial zones, cutting-edge techno-parks, logistics hubs, research centers for agricultural innovation and technology centers in aviation and space will propel cooperation in high-value-added sectors.

Leveraging the vast potential of the OTS geographical expanse in agriculture, industry and services, the Middle Corridor is poised to evolve into a secure and reliable supplier network for Europe, Africa and Asia. Bolstering export capabilities across the entire OTS region will present a valuable opportunity for seamless integration into the global economic system.

Another pivotal concern for OTS countries is the emphasis on population power and educational collaboration. Nurturing a well-educated youth population, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, food, energy, machinery, aviation, space, information technology, logistics and strategic cooperation, is crucial to transforming the OTS countries' region and the potential of the Middle Corridor into high-value-added entities.

Fostering a culture of cooperation within OTS will undoubtedly extend its positive influence to the Caucasus and the Balkans. The profound sense of brotherhood among OTS countries and its significant impact on sustainable development provides a crucial perspective on the importance of lasting peace in the Caucasus and the Balkans. The OTS and the Middle Corridor stand as the most effective response to nations engaging in futile ventures in Eurasia.