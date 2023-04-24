U.S. President Joe Biden built a bubble around reality for many people about Türkiye, in Türkiye and elsewhere. But, unfortunately, he littered their perception with blind spots, illusions and delusions. Since he uttered his infamous words, many people have been unable to see the actual picture: Biden called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan an “autocrat,” adding, “He’s the president of Turkey and a lot more.”

In a lengthy interview with The New York Times (NYT) editorial board, Biden said he is “very concerned about the developments in Turkey” and called for “a very different approach” to Erdoğan by “engaging” with the elements of the Turkish opposition leadership, as he did during his vice presidency.

What developments was then-candidate Biden referring to?

According to Biden, “Erdoğan has to pay for his treatment of the Kurds not only on foreign territory but also domestically," because he "deprived" Kurds of the right to be represented politically. How was he doing it? Again, according to Biden, Erdoğan was disenfranchising the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

‘Big-tent alliance against dictator’

The “very different approach” Biden later implemented in Türkiye through his proxies, ambassadors and pro-United States puppets consisted of a not-so-different method: His neocon teams at the U.S. State Department put in action the plan developed by George Soros, a Hungarian American businessperson, left-wing billionaire investor, philanthropist and political activist, for his Orange Revolutions in Europe and Ukraine: a “Big-tent alliance against the dictator.” It is still in effect in Kyiv; neo-Nazis and communists have been assembled in one alliance against the traditional nationalist party, with no fragments left in the country. Their leaders have been either assassinated or exiled already; their supporters have been so daunted that they are afraid to breathe. Soros tried this in his native Hungary recently but was not as lucky as in Ukraine. The Hungarian people knocked Soros’ big tent to the ground and elected Viktor Orban for another four years. (He has served as prime minister since 2010, previously holding the office from 1998 to 2002.)

However, Biden’s hastily put-together political teams did not know better; they engineered the alliance of irreconcilable political groups. In the “alliance of seven,” there are two far-right groups, two socialist parties, two centrist-liberal parties, and one ethnic separatist HDP. So we have to give what? U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Türkiye team at Foggy Bottom for doing the impossible, even though the camel designed by the committee of the dissimilar is a horse.

However, after two long years of negotiations, Türkiye’s opposition alliance has finally settled on a candidate for the upcoming elections. First, it was known then as the “table for six.” Later, it could be said that it turned into a “seven-party alliance,” but from the U.S. perspective, its raison d’tre was to make the HDP part of the game. Finally, after lengthy negotiations, haggling and arm-twisting, the nationalist Good Party (IP) acquiesced to the HDP’s support for their joint candidate, Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

It was not easy, of course. From the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), from the ministers of the German coalition government to the president of France, from the spokespeople of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to the leaders of the terrorists PKK in the caves on northern Iraq, from the U.S. Department of Defense to their boots on the ground, from PKK’s extension in Rojava to the supporters of that “big tent,” began portraying Türkiye and the Erdoğan administration any which way they could. Of course, their motives were different, but the antagonist was typical: a political development that (almost) completed several steps on the way to total independence and concrete democracy.

20 days to elections

The hotchpotch portrayal of the Erdoğan administration and the social and economic policies it implemented for the last two decades are now ending. In 20 days, Turkish people will do what the Hungarian people did: insist on the route to total independence. The Erdoğan administration made this lofty concept a truly achievable ideal by taking concrete steps in the energy, high-tech, auto and defense industries. Financial independence from the yoke of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the other instruments of international imperialism. Erdoğan shouted to the members of the U.N. Security Council that keep the world under their dominance: “The world is bigger than five.” Türkiye is not the old country that the U.S. and then the European Union bosses could push and shove anymore. Türkiye has been quickly becoming a playmaker and game-changer in its region. It opened more embassies and consulates worldwide in 20 years than it had done since its foundation. Its president signed more agreements and treaties with other nations in 20 years than all his predecessors combined.

For some strange reason, Mr. Biden might continue surmising that “Kurds in Türkiye have been pushed out of the political process by Erdoğan.” His cronies at the FDD and CFR might continue hoping the PKK would prevail. Former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani's Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), would dismember Iraq and the PKK would create an independent Kurdistan in Syria with the help of the U.S. Central Command and the PKK terrorist group. Still, nothing could be further from the truth. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq and the Kurdish National Council in Syria, with the National Coordination Body for Democratic Change in Syria, agree with Türkiye about the importance of the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria for Kurds and Arabs alike in these countries. Türkiye is the main guarantor of it. For years, the main party in Biden’s Big Tent, the CHP, had denied the fundamental ethnic rights of Kurdish people in Türkiye in the 1930s and '40s.

Starting with Turgut Özal, an ethnic Kurd and Türkiye’s eighth president from 1989 to 1993, the Kurdish language was allowed to be officially taught and spoken in the government offices in the country. Furthermore, under Erdoğan guidance, the Turkish Radio and Television Authority (TRT) established Kurdish daily radio and TV broadcasts. Despite the threats of the PKK, local politics have flourished in the Kurdish areas of Türkiye; when the terror is decimated, many more political parties will be created. In addition, the number of universities in Türkiye’s Kurdistan area has been increasing rapidly and the number of Kurdish youths studying there has been around 17,000 in five provinces.

But, no! Kurds in Türkiye are not seeking the adoption of the European Charter of Local Self-Government as a sneaky way to a federated Türkiye. No, most men and women are not looking for the implementation of equality and liberty of socially defined genders in the country. But, in 20 short days, all that bubble around the truth in Türkiye will burst, and Mr. Biden and his cronies will be trapped under that artificial tent they have been erecting since that infamous NYT interview.

I would not hold my breath if I were you, Mr. President.