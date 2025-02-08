The historical trajectory of the Jewish people was marked by immense suffering and resilience. From the rise of Christianity to the horrors of the Middle Ages, Jews faced relentless persecution, including inquisitions, exiles and systemic discrimination. Anti-Semitism, often intertwined with xenophobia and religious intolerance, was primarily directed at Jews long before Islam emerged with conquests.

The Holocaust during World War II, orchestrated by Adolf Hitler, was not an isolated event but rather the culmination of centuries of anti-Jewish sentiment. In its aftermath, Jewish communities worldwide leveraged this tragic history to build a narrative of survival and resilience, which also influenced their political and cultural standing in Western Christianity.

However, the recent Gaza war has exposed a notable shift in global perceptions. Until now, the dominance of Jewish influence in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany remained largely unchallenged. But the Gaza war, coupled with widespread protests at elite American universities, has brought this dynamic into sharp focus. Scenes of students – future leaders in engineering, computer science and philosophy – being arrested and dragged across the ground together with their professors at institutions like Harvard and MIT have shocked the world.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose aggression led to the deaths of almost 50,000 people, was met with a standing ovation in the U.S. Congress. Both Republicans and Democrats applauded enthusiastically as if slaves were trying to please their masters in a slave market.

Being so supportive of Netanyahu and Israel’s extreme policies has sparked a global backlash. From Latin America to China, protests have erupted, and even within the West, there is a growing undercurrent of resistance to perceived Jewish supremacy. In Germany, a prominent Jewish member of the Christian Democratic Party resigned, citing the rise of xenophobia as a precursor to anti-Semitism. This sentiment is increasingly prevalent in Western societies.

The recent cease-fire in Gaza, achieved as Donald Trump was elected as the U.S. President again, initially brought relief. However, Netanyahu’s subsequent visit to the U.S. and his discussions with Trump revealed a troubling reality. Trump’s rhetoric, which included advocating for the expulsion of Palestinians and the occupation of their lands, was not only undiplomatic but also a blatant endorsement of war crimes.

The so-called "American Dream," once a beacon of hope for immigrants, has turned into a nightmare for many. This nightmare, however, is not confined to Muslims. Through his alliance with Netanyahu, Trump has ignited a fire that threatens Jews worldwide. Anti-Semitism will become more widespread, and anger against Jewish monopolies globally.

Trump and Netanyahu, in their reckless pursuit of power, are not only endangering the lives of Palestinians but also jeopardizing the future of Jews globally. Jewish history – marked by the Paris and Roman exiles, ghettos and genocides – is a testament to their resilience. Yet, the actions of these two men risk undoing decades of progress as the world watches the erosion of Jewish influence and the rebirth of ancient prejudices.

In the end, it is not just Muslims who will bear the brunt of this crisis. The greatest victims will be the Jewish people themselves, who now face the terrifying prospect of reliving the darkest chapters of their history.