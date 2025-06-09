I hope U.S. President Donald Trump has some things, many things, up his sleeve. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems so enraged that he has played the Epstein card by proxy! (His proxy is tech billionaire Elon the “Ger Tzedek” Musk, who, intending to ruin Trump, ruined his own Tesla car company in 12 hours! But more on him to come!)

While Muslims were undeservedly suffering for Gaza right under their nose and despite all their suffering, celebrating Eid al-Adha, the Dark Maga, along with Zionist Jews and Evangelical Christians, were being prepared to celebrate “Eid al-Vance.” But this story goes back, way back, to the early days of Trump’s girding on for a second term.

Gathering of high-tech barons

A secret cabal of tech bros (members of a group known as “the PayPal Mafia” for their involvement in a money-transfer company two decades ago) seemed to be behind all the policy set up and staffing in the Trump administration. By December 2021, IT media was reporting that the “high techies” working with Trump included Elon Musk of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, etc., artificial intelligence and crypto money czar David Sacks, Marc Andreessen of the Mosaic and Netscape fame; and Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologie, and Founders Fund and the first outside investor in Facebook. They brought in dozens of other tech figures as either informal advisers, government officials-in-waiting or supporters pushing Trump’s agenda from outside Washington. While some converted to his side only recently, many of the tech figures know one another very well.

However, they had one thing in common: They had Jewish money behind them; they were linked to the so-called “Right Wing Hawks” of the American politics through the Israel lobby. Peter Thiel worked with Elon Musk at PayPal and backed his fellow Ohioan Buckeye JD Vance (also fellow venture capitalist Mithril Capital) first for senator and for vice president.

All these one-time pony-tailed computer coder-turned-entrepreneurs were now against the American universities they believed undermined the American family values; for them, Harvard was the deep source of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), which those former liberals now believed should be replaced with homogeneity, oppression and exclusion (HOE). For them, the deep state and The New York Times were evil. They believed in JD Vance, who could rein the “Crazy Talking-Orange.”

Either Trump or Netanyahu

The first salvos Elon Musk fired against Trump as soon as he was fired from his makeshift Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) job included his support for Vance replacing Trump. If you think this was just a coincidence, you have to read most recent compilations about “the PayPal Mafia” and their conversion to the folds of the neocons.

The whole world has been wondering about the apparent discrepancy between Trump’s filling his top Cabinet posts with neoconservatives and globalist hawks and his lecturing the leaders in his last Middle East tour about how bad the Western “interventionists” and “the so-called nation builders” were! Trump said, “They wrecked far more nations than they built, and the interventionists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves.”

I, among many others, opined that Trump was not only addressing the Middle Eastern leaders, but also the U.S. diplomacy and security structure, informing them about the alternative plan he developed for the region. Rather than dismembering countries to create “another Israel to protect Israel” and destroying Iraq, Syria, Iran and Türkiye in the process, killing millions of people restricting the region to the U.S. forever; Trump suggested that he could get a better Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) than Obama had, ensuring that Iran's nuclear program will be totally peaceful. I guess Trump won not all the American military and diplomatic structures, but they granted a term of respite under the collateral guarantees of those sleeping cells of Neoconservatives and globalist hawks.

If Trump’s plan fails, the neocons are to the rescue. That is why Trump is playing with fire. He calls Russian President Vladimir Putin names and accuses him of playing with fire, but he is the one who is checking a gas tank with a candle in his hand. If Putin goofs about his Ukraine policy, so what. He can change it. However, if Trump stumbles into a small glitch, such as angering a multi-billionaire car-maker and rocket-builder and his pals in the PayPal Mafia, they may start an early fire, which could be difficult to put down. Why? Because Netanyahu will be blowing upon that fire. He will hasten the doomsday. The Kingdom of God is at hand, thanks to Israel, but a little help from its prime minister to get it nearer would not be bad. Would it?

Nobody can say that Trump's clash with Netanyahu was entirely for show or entirely serious. Before Elon Musk, Trump split with his multimillionaire supporter Charles Koch over customs duties; he parted ways with another influential supporter, Leonard Leo, using harsh words. However, Trump trusts the wealthy Jews and Evangelical Christians who would support him at the end of the day. The presence of numerous influential pro-Trump Jews gives him some maneuvering room, but not much. Elon Musk’s blurting out “Trump name in the Epstein files!” shows, for some analysts, that Israel’s Mossad is already at work.

Ostensibly, Trump has the helm, at least as long as the Republican majority is maintained until and after November 2026. In that midterm election, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 33 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate will be contested to determine the 120th United States Congress. Thirty-nine state governors, numerous state and local officials, as well as Trump’s authority, will also be contested. Until then, many things can happen in any country’s political scene. But no country’s political scene has a catalyst as much in a hurry for his political life as Netanyahu: either the grace period granted by neocons and Globalists to Trump or Netanyahu’s own political life will end.

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu as opposition moves to dissolve parliament. His right-wing coalition members are about to quit the Cabinet and support the opposition motion to dissolve the parliament tabled for next week. Opinion polls suggest that Netanyahu's coalition would lose power if an election were held today, and the new parliament would definitely send him to court for the embezzlement case.

So, it is either Trump’s or Netanyahu’s head on stake. Well, in any way, it is a ghoulish scene, either one on a spike. We’ll see if Trump starts taking state affairs more seriously and keeps his head in its place.