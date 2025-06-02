With Benjamin Netanyahu as a hump on his back, U.S. President Donald Trump is doomed to failure because the Israeli Prime Minister is not America’s ally.

I won’t go too far, as Salon’s Brian Karem does. He writes, “Trump 2.0 falls apart before our eyes.” Yes, I agree with him that Trump makes and takes everything personal and that keeps him from reality. And yes, as Politico’s Michael Kruse thinks, “Trump found God; it’s him” in such a way that this finding could make any person insecure, confused and lacking contact with reality. If one loses his sense of reality, he becomes “unmoored,” as is the case with his Tariff War. People started calling him names: TACO Trump! The acronym stands for “Trump always chickens out.” There is a poem about it! According to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Wall Street investors have been using it to degrade the president’s oscillating tariff policies. He slapped on high tariffs for some nations, saying, “This'll be a great win for the nation.” But when costs shot up and folks started to doubt ... Newsom says, “Trump always chickens out.”

Trump starts gallantly, indeed, with big talk. But apparently, he ends with no guts! But that attitude might have repercussions far beyond what we witnessed during the presidential retreats. When a leader pulls in his horns in economic matters, his nation, at worst, comes to a deadlock with other nations.

However, in the cases of Israel and Russia, and their wars against the Palestinians and Ukrainians, a delay, let alone a complete backtracking would be a fiasco, yet other thousands of innocent people perishing, but costing the dreams of tens of millions of supporters (I mean not the MAGA crowd, but regular Americans), who have been sick and tired of LGBT-and-what-else-added-to-it narrative, ramming anti-American family values as a solution to gender and racial inequalities in the workplace. I don’t want to even to think of the NeoCon-Globalist and the Zionist nightmare scenarios of opening a passage to Beijing through Moscow and creating a second Israel to protect the first one. The first one ruined Ukraine and divided the hardly united European Union; the Zionist utopia of creating a so-called Kurdistan in the middle of the Arabian-Persian-Turkish Middle East has had domino effects on Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Not only the American voter who had not voted for a regular president, but the whole world is expecting a performance from Trump that should be beyond traditional progress. It wouldn’t be easy for anybody who had Herculean political prowess. But for Trump? It seems more and more hopeless for Trump, not because of enemies, but because of friends like Netanyahu and those imbeciles in what he calls his cabinet!

Thank Heavens, one of them, Elon Musk, departing Washington, leaving what New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg calls “disease, starvation and death, not slashing waste, fraud and abuse.” As he bragged on his social media platform that people still call Twitter not X, his tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been feeding government agencies into the wood chipper, not to maximize productivity and efficiency, and cut wasteful spending.

When it comes to others like the state and defense secretaries, national security adviser, U.N. ambassador and U.S. ambassador to Israel, they are all known as war hawks and closet-NeoCons waiting their turn in the shadows. While choosing those, he said that “Not all Jews but all Zionists!” Those who are not Jewish but Christians, Trump made sure that his every single pick is an Evangelical (that is, a Christian Zionist). People voted for him mainly to end former President Joe Biden’s unquestioning support for Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon and Russia’s war against Ukrainians which began U.S. provoking the Ukrainians into war with Russia and promising aid and abet in taking the Crimean Peninsula and Luhansk and Donetsk, and parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia back from the Russian invasion.

So much for the “Candidate of Peace” who advertised in his victory speech that he was not going to start a war; he was going to stop wars!

Netanyahu and Putin learned the tricks of dealing with him: As Lucian K. Truscott writes in Salon, they sit back and wait, Trump will roll over and play dead on that vital issue or get bored with it and start looking other ways. Meanwhile, Netanyahu or Putin start spoiling the promises they made to Trump. Especially, Netanyahu turned it into an art form: he accepts the peace agreement, cease-fire offers immediately, but he disfigures it in such a way that he kills more Palestinians if there were no agreement or cease-fire.

So, Netanyahu keeps bombing Gaza! Trump said Israel would not be involved in the U.S. aid distribution on Gaza, but Netanyahu not only interfered with it, he also stopped, demolished and devastated it! Mark my words: He will make Trump hit Iran simply by obliging the U.S. to do something “to save Israel from Iran.” Trump plans to redefine the American Right. Well, Netanyahu will not see to it that the Israel Lobby in the U.S. will allow him!

Because they say Netanyahu plays him like a violin. But suppose you please listen to one of the 232 compositions Google lists for double bass, also known as the bull fiddle (Google warns it is a non-exhaustive list). In that case, you will notice that the double bassist, with less effort, gets more mileage than the ordinary violinist. Like Trump’s patience, its strings do not wear thin, and its fingerboard is larger if you know what I mean!