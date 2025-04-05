Over the past two decades, neoliberal currents, along with civil society and individual freedoms, have reached their peak globally. In Europe, the demands of civil society groups, like major environmental organizations, often took precedence over those of national governments.

During the formation of the European Union, these neoliberal trends effectively initiated the transformation of small groups into state-like entities, gradually replacing nation-states. In this context, supranational powers like the EU, NATO and the United Nations seemed to gain more significant influence. However, the end of the unipolar world and the gradual rise of a multipolar order have triggered an awakening among nation-states.

The Syrian Civil War made Türkiye aware of this risk earlier than other nation-states. During that period, a growing perception emerged that NATO’s alliance failed to shield Türkiye from threats posed by Syria, Russia and Iran. This realization prompted Türkiye to resist neoliberal coup attempts and, in response, reinforce its nation-state by adopting a firm stance.

The Ukrainian-Russian war, meanwhile, set the stage for another crisis in Europe. Initially, Western states found it convenient to form an alliance under U.S. leadership to confront Russia. As the war continued, an embargo was imposed on everything related to Russia – from its culture and arts to its economy and banking. Although Russia was an integral part of Europe’s cultural fabric, it was ultimately marginalized.

New geopolitical reality

As the war seemed to be nearing its end, the United States abandoned its ally Ukraine, as well as the European states, attempting instead to reach a deal with Russia. This was a major diplomatic miscalculation. The U.S. weakened its hand against Russia and exposed its cards, allowing Russia to gain a diplomatic upper hand.

At the same time, Washington’s growing rapprochement with Moscow alarmed EU member states. Time will tell whether Europeans view Russia or Donald Trump as the superior threat.

While Europe struggles to adjust to these new dynamics, Türkiye’s early recognition of the shifting landscape – bolstering its defense industry and reinforcing its already formidable military – has positioned it as an indispensable and powerful ally in the eyes of European nations.

Shedding their imperial pride and arrogance, European states have sought an alliance with Türkiye, particularly in military terms.

Le Pen convicted, Imamoğlu arrested

Last week, French politician Marine Le Pen was convicted of embezzlement in Paris, while Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu was also arrested on corruption charges. Although the financial scale involved in Le Pen’s case was minuscule compared to the accusations against Imamoğlu, both political figures have been sidelined in their respective countries.

Le Pen, being a far-right leader, was already met with skepticism by most European states. However, the West’s silence on Imamoğlu’s arrest likely stems from two key factors: first, Europe’s sensitivity to corruption, and second, the aforementioned cyclical shift.

In Türkiye, politicians who advocate for Western interests have long harbored the expectation that if they oppose the government, Western allies will back them unconditionally, regardless of whether they are right or wrong, or their record on corruption or democracy. They have assumed that Western governments, civil society organizations, and media outlets would rally behind them without question.

However, following Imamoğlu’s arrest, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Özgür Özel openly criticized the British government for failing to stand by them. He expressed frustration that while the CHP had represented Western interests, they did not stand behind them, leaving them feeling abandoned and weakened.

From now on, those within the CHP and other groups who seek their future in the plans of Western nations rather than in the support of their own people will continue to feel this sense of abandonment. Because the Western governments no longer care much about what happens in Türkiye, Serbia or other similar nations. Their focus has shifted to their own security and future.

For Western powers, military and diplomatic alliances with Türkiye now hold far greater value than the pro-Western stance of a civil society group or political representative in Türkiye. This is a sign of the new geopolitical reality. The West has recognized this shift, Türkiye is aware of it, and those who have centered their politics around Western alignment will soon realize that the strengthening of nation-states, the fortification of their armies and ensuring their own security have become the most crucial priorities of our time.