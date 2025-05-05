Apparently, U.S. President Donald Trump seems to be yielding to the NeoCons and Globalists on the issues related to Syria in exchange for a free hand in his quasi-fascism in domestic issues.

What do the NeoCons and Globalists want in Syria? Nothing specifically for Syria, but their Zionist ambitions deem the creation of second-tier protection for Israel necessary. But if you look carefully, you’ll see that neither the New Conservatives nor their cousins masquerading as protectors of Israel are happy with what that gang of thieves, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, put together! But, what! Let’s start from the beginning.

History of the U.S.-oil love affair

Our story begins in 1915, when the Russian Empire, the French Third Republic and the United Kingdom formed the Triple Entente to partition the Ottoman Empire after their probable victory. François Georges-Picot, a French diplomat and lawyer who was an advocate for a French Mandate for Syria and the Lebanon desiring an “integral Syria” from Türkiye to Sinai and from Mosul to the Mediterranean coast, sat down on Nov. 23, 1915, in London with Sir Arthur Nicolson representing the British, to discuss how to divide up the Arab territories between France and the British Empire.

The warring parties also included Russia and Italy, but they were not even invited to the London talks. The British and the French signed a secret protocol; however, Sir Arthur made a statement on behalf of the British government that the kingdom was withdrawing from the talks. In fact the protocol was initialed by Col. Sir Tatton Benvenuto Mark Sykes, 6th Baronet and diplomatic adviser to the king particularly concerning the Middle East, so that the Russian Empire – which would be collapsed in couple of months in the hands of Lenin and Stalin’s communist herds – and Italy could not take one inch of the Ottoman lands. (So, the Soviet Union, the new country replacing the Russian Empire and Italy supported the new Türkiye in its fight against the Greek and British occupation. But it has a long story!)

The British would have cheated the Russians, Italians and French in the coming years. First, the British had, with the help of Turkish-born Armenian Calouste Gulbenkian, ascertained by now that the lands known as Mosul, Kirkuk, Abadan and Qurain (today, Kuwait) were actually swimming over petroleum; the land the French wanted to be included in the “integral Syria” couldn’t be! In violation of the Sykes-Picot Agreement, the British gave the French and their idea of Syria a shake and created its own “area of influence,” which later turned into Iraq and Iran.

As Toby Craig Jones writes in his article titled “America, Oil and War in the Middle East,” the American romance with petroleum began in earnest in the 1930s. U.S. agents discovered commercial quantities of oil on the eastern shores of Saudi Arabia, but it turned into an obsession shortly after World War II. The maps drawn by the British and the French were not adequate to run global affairs, so now the U.S. was taking over the responsibility from the British. President Franklin D. Roosevelt began redrawing the country by founding Saudi Arabia after concluding that the Middle Eastern oil was permanently linked with American national security.

Who holds the leash?

By then, the U.S. had also reluctantly addressed the issues related to Israel. Suppose you look carefully into the U.S.-Israel relations. In that case, you’ll notice that it was after the creation of “American Protectorates” in the Middle East that America recognized Israel’s suitability as the first tier of defense of the Middle East oil. In 1980. President Carter would declare that “an attempt by any outside force to gain control of the Persian Gulf region will be regarded as an assault on the vital interests of the U.S. of America, and such an assault will be repelled by any means necessary, including military force.”

But that is, until noticing that Israel has become a burden rather than an advantage or help. With the invention of the Israel Lobby, the tail began wagging the dog. In their joint book “The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy,” John Mearsheimer, professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago and Stephen Walt, professor of International Relations at Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University, have shown that since WWII, the U.S. has provided more foreign aid to Israel than to any other country. Some $318 billion in aid has not been paid back; the Israel Lobby, determining most of the U.S. members of Congress, had laws passed to forgive and forget all the money Israel owes to the U.S. every fiscal year. Of course, The Lobby tried to besmirch both scholars as “anti-Semites,” but Mearsheimer and Walt decried what they call the misuse of "the charge of anti-Semitism," and argued that pro-Israel groups place great importance on "controlling debate" in American academia.

The liberal and (even) leftist scholars, who in the early 1960s emphasized that only an aggressive American foreign policy could unilaterally promote global democracy, expressed dissatisfaction with what they termed the passivity of the Democratic Party and supported the Republicans. Their opposition to communism and radical politics and defending interventionism in international relations with a militaristic and philosophy of “peace through strength” soon resulted in their being named Neo-Conservatives. Some neocons, like the U.S. Presidents from the 1970s to the 2000s, and their advisers including Paul Wolfowitz, Elliott Abrams, Richard Perle and Paul Bremer, soon detected that the Israel could pay back the support America accorded to Israel by letting them utilize the Israel Lobby in recruiting some politicians and – through them – military and political support.

Redrawing the maps (again!)

The military had already been on their side when the free flow of oil from the Middle East to the West was concerned, which could be guaranteed by the second tier of defense. The first tier (that is, Israel) was not very effective, anyway; but the remapping of the Sykes-Picot countries could be presented to Congress as "creating a Kurdistan that would never fall into the hands of Islamists, Turks or Shiite,” that would be a wall between all those evils and Israel. When it comes to defending Israel, the old and neo-conservatives were the most stalwart Zionists!! Aren’t they! “We may not be Jewish ourselves,” Trump would say, “but all Team Trump is composed of Zionists!” Even Joe Biden, a Democrat, said he has been a proud Zionist since 1973.

Trump, himself, is not any sort of “conservative,” but rather a despicable populist, who could easily seem now a conservative, now a progressive! If you neo-dr paleo-conservatives want to redraw maps, go ahead, draw them, but don’t tarnish my image of the man who ends the Ukraine-Russia War and creates a Riviera in Gaza.

In 2024 alone, the U.S. government sent Israel $20 in military financing to mass murder the Palestinian people in Gaza. With American people’s tax dollars, Israel wiped out an estimated 52,000 Palestinian people in Gaza. Trump is ready to look the other way and let the Central Command (CENTCOM), one of the 11 unified combatant commands of the U.S. Department of Defense, organize Syrian and Iraqi Kurds to seek unity in the Qamishli conference. They objected to the way Syria’s new unity government is shaping the transition from Bashar Assad’s rule. The PKK extension YPG and SDF say the new unity coalition does not respect Syria’s diversity!

Trump is not worried about the stability of the region as long as CENTCOM, the Israel Lobby and NeoCons let him be Trump! But, no! Neither Israel nor CENTCOM would be successful in redrawing the Middle East map. Iraqi Kurds are happy in their autonomous region in Iraq, and Syrian Kurds are so glad in Syria’s new ruling unity coalition.

As to the PKK, the terrorist group, fled Türkiye and implanted in Iraq and Syria by the NeoCons as their main tool to mutilate Iraq and Syria ... They either lay down arms and dissolve themselves as their jailed leader calls on them and the terror-free Türkiye ideal is finally realized, or as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says, it will be eradicated abroad as it has been within the country.

Mr. Trump had better get out of his small world of petty projects and be the leader he wanted to be.