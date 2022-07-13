The media, in reporting the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, referred to Japan as “a country unaccustomed to gun violence.” According to National Review’s Jim Geraghty, it was “a pointless horror in Japan.”

This shows us how events in one’s country influence not only one’s vocabulary but also one’s mind. There are countries that have been acclimatized to these types of crimes by a series of gun violence, and those still unaccustomed to it. In the first group, people are subjected to gun violence almost routinely, and they believe the logical explanation is that those horrors could be based on a common issue. If a country is not familiar with gun violence, then its horrific consequences are harder to understand.

This skewed, sick and unbalanced logic justifying the violence is wrong – even if the country's founding fathers mentioned the right to keep and bear arms to maintain a regulated (nay, a well-regulated) militia but a dim-wit judge interpreted it as enabling ordinary individuals to carry them in a lawless manner. In elementary school classrooms, in high school yards and in shopping malls, people have killed other people, creating the ultimate horror, but if society grows accustomed to it and becomes desensitized, it would seem OK. On the other hand, if Robert Eugene Crimo, a local area rapper who had posted songs and violent content on social media, shoots and kills seven people and wounds 46 during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, then what ensues is a sense of senseless, pointless horror. Hence, The Washington Post headline: “Nothing feels safe.”

The gentle people of media should know one thing in the U.S.: Nothing felt safe after the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, when seven members and associates of Chicago's North Side Gang were shot and killed execution-style against a garage wall on Feb. 14, 1929, in Chicago, or after the Herrin Massacre, in which striking mineworkers shot at strikebreakers and the mine guards shot at the union miners on June 21, 1922, with 23 miners, strikebreakers and guards left dead. Nothing was safe after the Confederate army massacred Indians, and Ku Klux Klan members decimated African Americans. The Greensboro massacre, a deadly confrontation on Nov. 3, 1979, in Greensboro, North Carolina, when members of the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party shot and killed five participants of a "Death to the Klan" march organized by the Communist Workers Party, made life everywhere unsafe for everyone. But those had not happened on a July 4 holiday, the birthday of a nation that truly revolutionized modern human society; and, since then, people began creating their own political structures. Yes, it is an important occasion not for only the American people but for everyone all over the globe.

Therefore, its celebration is extremely important for Americans, and a massacre during those celebrations drives the point of senseless horror home. The local area rapper Robert Eugene Crimo not simply committed what we learned to dismiss as “gun violence,” but he disrupted the celebration of a revolution through which people created their own special way of life. No matter how accustomed American society has become to gun violence, whether they find it pointless or consequential and effective, the editors of the big media thought that the Independence Day parade massacre in Highland Park was a new page in the annals of the U.S.

It was terrorism aimed at the political system of a nation. Robert Eugene Crimo was not another ordinary mass shooter, but a terrorist aiming to disrupt the celebration of a political system. Instead of colorful images of flames from the cannons accompanying Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" performed at the Boston Common, or fireworks above the Capitol, for the first time, almost all U.S. newspapers had horrible images from Highland Park – a desperate police officer covering his face while collapsing amid the toppled baby-strollers and cafe tables in blood pools.

What arguments do you have to “explain” that carnage? What parts of the American political system do you hate enough to condone the interruption of the celebration of it? Can you start a sentence with a “but” trying to explain the horror that simply sought to terrorize the people who were honoring their political life?

You cannot because there is no excuse whatsoever for terrorism. The photographs from Highland Park looked like images etched in our collective memories in Turkey, the images that were made at the massacres during public ceremonies, political rallies and festivities.

Yet, many U.S. politicians, state officials, journalists and columnists started countless sentences empathizing the “cause” of the perpetrators of those massacres in Turkey. “But” our U.S. friends said “they have such and such political purposes... .” Instead of calling them terrorists, so-called human rights activists called them ethnic identifiers. Instead of directly naming it “the PKK terrorist organization” they carefully translated it as “Kurdish activists.” Millions of Kurds in Turkey, Iraq and Syria wore themselves out repeatedly explaining that they never represented Kurds, to no avail. For the last 10 years, Syrian Kurds have strained every nerve and muscle on their body to explain that the PKK and its derivatives and extensions, using clever acronyms such as the SDF, the YPG or the PYD, are one and the same terrorist organization. With the blessings of Brett H. McGurk, who served in senior national security positions under U.S. Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and currently serving with President Joe Biden as his national security council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the PKK and its affiliates have been mascaraed as defenders of Syria against Daesh and have received truckloads of U.S. arms and ammunitions. All that equipment is being used against the Turkish people in terrorist activities. People waiting at the train stations or hospital yards have been massacred by PKK terrorists. We in Turkey have been familiar with such terrorism for many decades. The U.S. Congress and several administrations embargoed Turkey so that the country could not defend its people against terrorism. The senators used to start their explanations with “buts" and “ifs" to legitimize the demands of terrorists.

We simply hope that the ill wind that blew on July 4 would bring one good thing: People in the U.S. can finally see that you cannot explain terrorist acts. If only they could make their politicians stop supporting the PKK and its extensions in Syria and Iraq, then we would say that even the Highland Park massacre had a silver lining.