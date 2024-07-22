In Syria, 617,910 people were killed between March 15, 2011, and March 15, 2023. Of those, 507,000 had been confirmed by names. Some 13 million Syrians left their country. Now Türkiye simply wants the hostilities that created the civil war 13 years ago and the conditions that have been continuing since the cease-fire on March 6, 2020, to end.

The U.S.-sponsored Enab Baladi, supposedly an independent Syrian nonprofit media organization, seems to be reading Türkiye’s mind since it has decided that “American apathy revives rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara.” It was created in accordance with the U.S. Internal Revenue Code (26 U.S.C. article 501c); Enab Baladi, literally means “The Grapes of My Country,” but the juice apparently drops from U.S. donors and charities.

They and the 15 other so-called independent Syrian media organizations (funded by Free Press Unlimited) should know that their home-country, if they still consider it their home, is bleeding to death; its only ally, the Russian Federation, has its own troubles with the U.N. sanctions and the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine, cannot help preventing the imminent dismemberment of Syria.

Türkiye’s motives in what it calls normalization of bilateral relations stem from neither Bashar Assad’s nor President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “American apathy.” I cannot vouch for Bashar, but I know for sure that Türkiye and its leader do not have apathy for its NATO ally United States. There is no love lost between Türkiye and the U.S., for sure. But, Türkiye’s attempt for reconciliation with Syria is solely based on its national security worries: If Syria is dismembered and two sectarian Arab states and one so-called "Kurdistan" take its place, Türkiye will be exposed to grave national security dangers. In fact, Erdoğan already named that so-called Kurdish state “Terroristan.”

Türkiye has been declaring since the first day that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it would train and equip the PKK-extension terror groups, the PYD and YPG, as their “boots on the ground” in the fight against Daesh in Syria. Allied to al-Qaida under the name "Islamic State of Iraq" and participated in the Iraqi insurgency against the American occupation, materialized magically in Syria as if Iraq was not under the full occupation of the U.S. forces. Perhaps we should say “because of the U.S. occupation,” for later reports purported that the U.S.-allied Iraqi groups helped transport the “Arab Afghans” of the Taliban to Syria to provide an excuse to spread the U.S. occupation into Syria. Why? Simply because the local Kurds in Iraq had not completely cooperated with the U.S.-appointed general-governor of Iraq, Paul Bremer. He was the de facto head of state of Iraq as leader of the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) following the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the United States; he was not successful in coopting the Kurdish Barzani and Talabani clans to announce their independence from Iraq. However, the CPA had already recruited the leaders of the PKK terror group who, at that time, had fled from Türkiye to the mountainous parts of Iraq. The PKK gladly accepted the subcontracting of creating a so-called autonomous Kurdish region in northern Syria. And they did: The U.S. Centcom announced the creation of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), also known as Rojava consisting of self-governing sub-regions in the areas of Afrin, Jazira, Euphrates, Raqqa, Tabqa, Manbij and Deir Ez-Zor. The Syrian Kurds in those areas are strongly opposing the PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition formed by PKK member terrorists serving as the official military wing of Rojava.

Now, it’s time to declare the independence of Rojava from Syria and to have it united with groups loyal to Bafel Talabani, the current leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). He is the older son of former PUK leader Jalal Talabani, and he recently fled to Britain after warnings about his flirting with the PKK both from Türkiye and Masoud Barzani, former President of Iraqi Kurdistan and leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Those Syrian “journalists” at the Enab Baladi, scratching leftovers in the grape-yards sponsored by National Endowment for Democracy, Free Press Unlimited, European Endowment for Democracy, and their ilk, should know one thing: if Assad agrees to talks with Türkiye about harmonization of relations, then a couple of things will happen: (a) Israel would not continue bombing Syria at will; (b) Iran would stop using Syria to agitate Israel to a war that will make God Almighty angry and declare the end of the world (Apocalypse); (c) Syrian armed forces would cooperate with Turkish forces to wipe out the remnants of the Arab Afghans and the PKK affiliated groups under the command of Kurdish terrorist leader Abdullah Öcalan’s adopted son, Ferhad Abdi Şahin, codenamed "Mazlum Kobani."

Then, CENTCOM would automatically leave Syria alone. Years ago, then-U.S. President Donald Trump ordered them directly to withdraw from Syria and Afghanistan; but CENTCOM did not. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned after clashing with Trump over the withdrawal of U.S. troops. The new secretary was never obliged to obey Trump’s command either. Trump’s special envoy in the counter-Daesh fight Brett McGurk also left his post.

After his brush with death, Trump may (nay, will) be the president on the Nov. 5 elections by a landslide; but still, we might (nay, will) witness a series of pettiness, demagoguery and sheer narcissism wrapped up in a fantasy that would be called his second term. It is not going to be any different from the first: he will indulge in all sorts of self-gratification, helping evangelicals here and there (that is it the U.S. and in Israel), selling ocean-front real-estate properties in Gaza, meanwhile, NATO will continue to lose its credibility.

After the end of the Cold War, NATO turned to be an alliance to create Eastern European countries into an American bridgehead, in case Russians wanted to recreate a confrontation with the West. But thanks to the Neoconservatism now, it is NATO that wants to recreate confrontation with the East. The "Deep American State" also bought into the idea. Perhaps, the intervention into plans of having a better choice to suit that task, now seems leaving NATO with a Trump who does not like it in the first place. A true salesman believing in no free lunch, Trump promised to leave the Europeans to “whatever (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wants to do with them” unless they pay their fair share in NATO. But the Deep State would find a way to deal with Trump's idiosyncrasies. Remember, his own special envoy, Ambassador James Jeffrey, admitted that the military never informed Trump about the real number of troops anywhere; he said “‘We were always playing shell games to not make clear to our leadership how many troops we had there.”

No wonder, the U.S. State Department doesn’t like the Turks’ talking to Syrian Arabs again. Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson of the department, reiterated the U.S. position: it will not normalize relations with Assad in the absence of real progress toward a political solution to the “underlying conflict.” The U.S. State Department also notified Ankara of its stance on holding talks with the Syrian regime, emphasizing the “need to take steps to improve human rights and security for all Syrians.”

Excellent! That is what Türkiye is trying to achieve: “improve security of human rights and security for all Syrians.” Not only for the U.S.’s favorite terror group, the Rojava of the SDF!