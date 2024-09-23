Israel has the highest research and development (R&D) intensity, with gross domestic expenditure on R&D in excess of 4% of gross domestic product (GDP). The OECD average stands at 2.3%! Comparatively speaking, 10 million strong Israel, spends more of its earnings on how to make new technologies than the U.S., Japan, Germany... and oil-rich Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Now, stop wondering how the Israeli secret services, Mossad (Central Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations), Aman (military) and Shin Bet (internal security), could pull the triggers and push the buttons on thousands of beepers and walkie-talkies in a foreign country. I don’t want to spread dark news here, but as the fifth largest arms exporter in the world, Israel could push any button on anyone’s remotely controlled device if it has an Israeli explosive in it! The cheap Chinese-made batteries filled with flammable electrolytes, like lithium-ion batteries, don’t even need Mossad’s help to explode or catch fire in any device. But thanks to all the money poured into the coffers of the Jewish State by the Israel Lobby and the politicians and bureaucrats they placed in the U.S. government, Israel can and does allocate large investments in research and development.

Israel used this tactic before: in 1996, the Shin Beth operatives managed to implant explosive material inside the telephone of Yahya Ayyash, a bomb make of Hamas Al Kassam Brigades and detonated it remotely. It was a targeted assassination, killing one known person to the Shin Bet. But this time, the Jewish State targeted people that it did not know. The Israeli security Cabinet and Jonah Jacob Goldberg, the founding editor of National Review Online, argue that you don’t have to worry if you have, pagers, cell phones, laptop computers and similar devices unless you are a terrorist. Even if one agrees with the definition of terrorist, those devices are not used in isolation: one can easily leave them on a desk around which many others, including children of the person Israelis deem to be terrorist may be present.

But for anybody in the Israeli security Cabinet and for those politicians who are saving Netanyahu from going to prison by supporting his coalition government, if you resist the occupation of your country (Palestine) by Zionist Jews, you are a terrorist. In the White House’s book, Netanyahu’s killing of 2.4 innocent civilians for one person he labels as a terrorist is “normal.” According to Hamas, so far Israel killed 41,100 people in Gaza; and Israel says 17,000 of them were Hamas members. According to the U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, “Hamas is embedding its militants near civilians, like hiding in the schools and residential apartments, and those individuals are becoming legitimate targets!” His department later said Miller misspoke, and that he intended to say “Hamas” rather than “civilians.” Is Hamas embedding its militants near its militants? Well... As we say in Türkiye you cannot buff a guff. The U.S. government, its administrators, bureaucrats and elected politicians have become putty in the Israel Lobby’s hands! The more the U.S. allows this process to go on, the more will it be discredited.

When trying to distance itself from Israel and its atrocities, the Washington government puts itself in a funny situation. On the one hand, the U.S. states that they don’t want the tensions to escalate, on the other it is approving $20 billion arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles.

That the American support for Israel since Oct. 7 raid has been condemned by its people, by the United Nations and its allies and friends all over the world has not been impacted at all is the most significant indication that they know everything Israel does and would do. It simply brings shame on America. Even the No. 1 accomplice of the U.S. in its support to the Jewish State, the United Kingdom, stopped delivering Israel some weapons that violate international law. But not the United States; “The” Lobby has put individuals who share its perspectives in the executive branch, too. U.S. government officials make more overseas trips to Israel than any other country. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israel lobbying group that advocates its policies to the legislative and executive branches of the U.S., shamelessly brags that their staff provides “help” with Congressional staff to write speeches for their bosses to deliver at political rallies!

Despite their small number in the population (2.4%), American Jews make the largest donations to both parties. Pro-Israel groups contributed 58 times more to their politicians than the Arab-American and Muslim political action committees.

There is no such thing in international relations as haphazardness or happenstance! We know that the U.S. is informed about everything Netanyahu, the sneak charmer, knows. Netanyahu knew that blowing 2,000 beepers and 900 walkie-talkies would kill innocent civilians. Use of violence and intimidation against civilians is purely terrorism; and even the U.S. presidents are not immune to the results of violation of international law. Perhaps, the international community is not sufficiently strong-willed to enforce its sanctions against terrorism; but that doesn’t mean that it will continue to be like this.

Slobodan Milosevic and Ratko Mladic, convicted war criminals, also had thought that they would get away with hundreds of counts of crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes they committed during the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s. But they rotted in jail. Netanyahu and his cabal in Israel and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the pro-Israel lobbying group that advocates its policies to the legislative and executive branches of the U.S., now seem to think that nobody, no nation, no international organization can stop them in their mass terrorism plots (which, apparently, proves to be true!)

Last week’s “sabotage” of mobile devices was an act of terrorism. Its victims were not just Hezbollah militants but the general public in Lebanon and elsewhere. Everyone in each country that is condemning Israel has now anxiety that Israel and co-conspirators in the West could also employ the same or other plots of mass terrorism. Terrorist acts might kill people but, worse than this, they instill fear among the public at large. The Jewish State and its supporters cannot elude the fate of many others convicted in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.