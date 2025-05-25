Yes, sometimes his actions are beneficial for this or that country; sometimes this or that group might look like a gainer.

What he intends or schemes seems, in a positive way, denoting a clever thinking; but all in all, what he concocts to erase the “deep state” from the U.S. administration, what he engineers to ban Pakistani students attending Harvard (or any other national in any other American education institutions), what he forges a nation to sign on the Abraham Accords... are in fact going to pile up a big mess for his own country, and for our (your) own neck of the woods.

I’ll try to tally some testimonials up. I am not going to say it myself, nor try to push you to the conclusion that Jon Stewart was predicting the other day that the end of President Donald Trump's era has gotten particularly dark, explaining Trump was “burning our country down for insurance money.” Stewart, an American comedian, political commentator and writer, who richly infixes his nouns with expletives, made this comment as an example to pay tribute to the king! You may presume your own reasons for Trump’s burning the U.S. down, but Jon Stewart is not the only person predicting such a terrible action on Trump’s behalf.

Three student leaders from Harvard, writing to the New York Times a letter on Trump’s attempts to throw them out of the country, think that Trump is trying to install himself as provost of Harvard so that he can dictate who can be admitted, what courses can be taught and which professors should be fired. Three undergraduate students, Abdullah Shahid Sial from Pakistan, Leo Gerdén from Sweden and Karl Molden from Austria, assume that in Trump’s world, there is no such thing as an independent institution, however, the first victim of Trump will be the U.S. itself.

The president, in his on-again, off-again tariff war with U.S. trade partners, has already created toxic relationships with almost every nation in the world. When he promised to hit the European Union with new tariffs, Trump had said, “He was not looking for a deal.” We may not have so colorful expletives as Jon Stewart, but definitely the “global war” Trump revives is not going to be a simple one!

Imagine a U.S. president who, with his sons, created their cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, and issued their own money called “USD1.” As the name suggests, it is “crypto” money, it can be used for political self-dealings. Trump claims that cryptocurrencies will enhance U.S. financial power! Sure... As he says, they will “expand the dominance of the U.S. dollar.”

If something, anything, can be used to buy politicians and political favors, it sure will be. You cannot wire, SWIFT or IBAN your petrodollars, it can be traced! But your “crypto” money will solve all those sleuths who could scent out your buying and selling activities. No wonder, Trump held a gala dinner for the top 220 holders of his $Trump meme coin!

When you are into such deep preparations, of course, competition is the last thing you'd want! So, you start “gutting other deep organizations” by firing their ears and eyes from your office (and gala) area. What is the deepest of all deep organizations around the U.S. president? The National Security Council (NSC), of course! It is the directorate that Trump recently appointed his “Little Marco,” the secretary of state, as its director.

“An unnamed administration official” described the NSC reorganization as aimed at reducing bureaucratic interference! Rubio, after downsizing the State Department and USAID, now turns the NSC from 300 “policy-shaping” people to 50 “workflow coordinating” people. (In the U.S. government parlance, they are called “paper chasers.”)

In short, a big and ugly mess is being built up, not a big and beautiful thing is coming. The term owes its existence to Trump, actually. He showed up on Capitol Hill last week to convince warring factions in the Republican Party to agree upon his “one big, beautiful bill,” which is not big or beautiful because it is a tax bill, after all. After twisting lots of Congressional arms, Trump’s bill was narrowly passed with a vote of 215 to 214, with two Republicans joining the Democrats to oppose it and one Republican "voting present.” The legislation extends soon-to-expire tax cuts passed during his first administration in 2017, but essentially, it provides an influx of money for defense spending. It now heads to the Senate, which will have the chance to approve or change provisions of the bill.

Not all Republicans and other conservatives are happy about Trump’s big and ugly bill, either. Steve Bannon, for instance, who served as the White House's chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump's first administration before Trump fired him, is “very upset” over it. He says, “defense spending is too much” and “not acceptable.”

Hey, Steve! This money is not going to be spent on the U.S. defense! It is for Israel! Don’t you know? You say it would “doom many Americans,” and it is the Grand Old Party’s political suicide pact! Why do you think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the suspect in a fraud investigation in his country and alleged war criminal, accused of using starvation as a method of warfare, intentionally attacking civilians and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts, is as snug as a bug in a rug? Thanks to you and all others who helped the American people to elect him again!

Mr. Netanyahu doesn’t have a plane to give Trump, but the Zionists’ lobbies in the U.S. have more than the value of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet. Remember, Trump has approved more than $14 billion in military aid and weapons sales to Israel in three short months. Who cares what big-ugly mess the U.S. will be in, so long as that Big Beautiful Bill paves the way for more billions to Israel’s war criminal government?