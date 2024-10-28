If you can write a thing like Alexandra Petri's latest article to be published in the Washington Post, all my Writing For Media 101 students should start working there as full-time columnists. Democrat candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris calls Republican candidate and former president Trump a fascist in her CNN Town Hall meeting, and this columnist of the WP asks, “Who (sic) am I going to believe?” All his former employers, advisers and political opponents keep calling Trump a fascist, and Trump himself said more than once that the U.S. needs generals like Hitler’s generals, and he is better than Hitler!

The Washington Post columnists, Fox TV commentators and all others who blow smoke up Trump's you-know-where will see what kind of waters they are swimming in soon. One week from tomorrow, by the early afternoon hours in the good old U.S. of A, their beloved Trump will probably come out and declare victory. The polls would still be open, people would be still on their way to schools where they are going to vote, and there would be hours and hours yet to have settled outcomes in key swing states. But once again, Donald The Fascist Trump would try to have his herds raid Capitol Hill to celebrate their victory.

Even if he doesn’t do that, or the D.C. police could prevent another fatal raid on the Congress, there will be some Deluge, if not in Biblical magnitudes, but something as big as Madame de Pompadour, King Louis XV’s favorite mistress, looking at the French Revolution, prophesized about the ruin it would bring to France. A president who, in his first term, ruined everything that made the U.S. the strongest and the richest country and the most qualified leader to maintain a peaceful world would start his monkey business even before assuming the duties of the office.

Obsessed with Middle East

You may or may not agree that the Americans are (Should I say “were”?) the most qualified nation to maintain a peaceful world, but after the end of the Cold War, the U.S. extended its development aids, international banking support and many other “free world provisions” to the former members of the Eastern Bloc. It did for some time. That is until the Neoconservatives saw the opportunity to redesign the former Soviet Alliance, China and the Middle East. They couldn’t do it without a war.

The 9/11 disaster conveniently provided the opportunity. It was to them what the Oct. 7 raid was to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Irving Kristol, the grandfather of neoconservatives, said détente policies since former U.S. President Richard Nixon have been ruining the Free World. Neoconservatives claimed that the U.S. needed practical and anti-utopian policies rather than romantic ones.

Another former U.S. President George W. Bush’s “Global War on Terrorism” was not good enough because neocons and their allies in Israel thought that it was Saddam Hussein, dictator of Iraq, not Osama bin Ladin, the al-Qaida leader, the mastermind of the War on America. In fact, the Neocons had been working on the Iraq issue since the first Gulf War Bush The Elder declared in 1990.

If you remember, in August 1990, Saddam invaded Kuwait to gain control over the lucrative oil supply of the Middle East. In response, the U.S. and the U.N. Security Council demanded that Saddam withdraw Iraqi troops from Kuwait, but he refused. Hence, the First Gulf War that the Iraqi National Congress, Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, et al., found totally fruitless.

They worked with the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) to convince then-President Bill Clinton; they even had Congress pass a law authorizing the U.S. administration to invade and occupy Iraq and change its regime. The Iraq Liberation Act was the first and last legislation adopted in a democratic country. However, the Neocons proudly repeated the old Jewish axiom that “power is the only utility that works in the Middle East.”

But Clinton was busy enjoying presidential power over the White House interns; he had no use for such legislation. He signed the law but did not even touch the money, $80 million, attached to the law; he simply delivered a speech comprised of the list of Weapon of Mass Destruction that Saddam had – which later turned out to be a sheer lie fabricated by Donald Rumsfeld and Wolfowitz who in the next two years became secretary and assistant secretary of defense, respectively.

Neither did Bush jump at the opportunity of legally occupying a sovereign foreign country to remove its regime. But he could hold out only so much! On March 20, 2003, a U.S.-led combined force of troops from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Poland invaded the Republic of Iraq; when they withdrew, they left 700,000 civilians and 150,000 Iraqi soldiers dead behind, carrying 7,085 military fatalities and 53,533 wounded service members back to their countries.

It was an excellent opportunity for the Neocons to partition Iraq into three sections and to allow PKK terrorists to migrate to Syria from Iraq to create what is known today as the so-called Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), also known as Rojava, a de facto Kurdish "state" in northeastern Syria.

Back to Deluge

If Trump reenters the White House by hook or by crook, he will probably repeat the favors he bestowed on Netanyahu last time. The U.S. recognized the occupation of Palestinian lands by Israel and its annexation of Syria’s Golan Heights, an area as large as New York City. Trump kept saying during the campaign that the Gaza War wouldn’t happen if he were the president and that it would end in two days if he got elected.

He also keeps saying that Iran would not cause any trouble to Israel; he always praised Israel’s 1981 bombing of Osirak in Iran, destroying the larger 70-MW reactor before it went operational. If the Israeli reaction to Iranian reaction to Israel’s attacks on proxy Iranian assets in Syria and Lebanon would not have happened by then, President Trump would definitely allow (if not assisted) Israel to start a war against Iran. What a U.S. president wouldn’t do to Iran, whose most senior former advisers warn he could deploy troops against Americans!

If Harris wins the presidency against all odds, the algorithm of the Deluge will be somewhat easier because the Neocons at U.S. President Joe Biden’s diplomatic and military structure will remain where they are. If Harris is authentically inauthentic as the U.S. media portrays her, Biden’s Neocons would jump out of joy and start remapping the Middle East. If what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says about Harris (“Kamala Harris means nuclear war!”) is correct, then not only Elon Musk and his Starlink satellite business and SpaceX are going to lose, but 600 million people in Iran and other countries around it also might lose their lives. National Review’s Noah Rothman finds Ms. Harris “a well-programmed product of an advertising campaign,” and voters can see through it.

In either case, my dear fellow Americans, “à cause de toi, le deluge.”