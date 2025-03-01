The dynamics surrounding Türkiye have accelerated at an extraordinary pace, and when examined closely, recent developments have increasingly favored the country’s strategic interests.

A decade ago, Türkiye initiated a peace process with the PKK, aiming for a resolution. However, with the onset of the Syrian civil war, a turn of events unfolded unexpectedly. Both Iran and the U.S., despite their seemingly friendly appearances, lured the PKK away from Türkiye’s domestic peace efforts by promising to carve out territories from Syria, Iraq and Türkiye to establish a "state." So, the PKK abandoned Türkiye’s national reconciliation process.

A decade later, much has changed. Türkiye first secured its mainland, ensuring internal stability. Second, under the concept of combating terrorism beyond its borders, Türkiye took significant measures in Syria and Iraq to neutralize threats. Additionally, Türkiye, possessing one of the world’s most powerful militaries, has emerged as a key player in the global defense industry. Investments in uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and other critical defense technologies have positioned Türkiye as a leading producer and exporter in this field.

These accomplishments were bolstered by Türkiye’s robust hard power, decisive measures and democratic reforms. From a distance, Türkiye’s constitution and legal framework operate as a unified system, applying equally to all citizens – Turks and Kurds alike –regardless of circumstances.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments, while combating terrorism, never marginalized citizens. Even as they targeted terrorists in the mountains, they prioritized urban development, national prosperity and infrastructure investments in the regions where the Kurdish population is living intensively. Education and health care investments and economic growth were equally conducted across the country, with eastern provinces often receiving preferential treatment to bridge regional disparities.

Rapid urbanization and the rise of high-quality urban infrastructure have transformed cities. Residents of these prosperous urban centers no longer wish to be associated with terrorism or participate in its activities.

Globally, shifting dynamics have also played a role. The PKK had already lost its ideological appeal, and its efforts to recruit and motivate followers began to falter. Meanwhile, Türkiye’s democratization, development and regional empowerment stripped the terrorist organization of many of its arguments, creating conditions ripe for its decline.

The PKK had already abandoned its goal of establishing a separate state. On Thursday, PKK head Abdullah Öcalan’s statements highlighted this shift: “The collapse of real socialism worldwide, the unraveling of identity denial, and the progress made in freedom of expression have led the PKK to a lack of meaning and excessive repetition. ... I am calling for laying down arms. All groups must disarm, and the PKK must dissolve itself.”

Of course, a terrorist organization operating for over 40 years cannot dissolve overnight. Öcalan’s call signifies that the PKK can no longer sustain itself through terrorism and must shift to legitimate political avenues, sending a direct message to the pro-PKK Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) to deepen its commitment to political engagement.

There are countless reasons for the decline of terrorism in Türkiye. The country’s development, democratization, regional growth and efforts to address underdevelopment in southeastern Anatolia – such as establishing Kurdish-language television stations – have all contributed. However, the most significant factor in ending terrorism, which has claimed around 100,000 lives in 40 years, lies in the deep-rooted Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood. This bond, rooted in a thousand-year imperial tradition, has ensured that no Kurdish person has ever struck a Turk, nor vice versa, on the streets. There has never been racial or exclusionary conflict between Turks and Kurds; they have coexisted peacefully.

In my view, this is the primary reason for the failure of terrorism. A recent GENAR survey revealed overwhelming support – ranging from 85% to 95% – among both Turks and Kurds for statements such as: “The Republic of Türkiye is my homeland. The Turkish state is my state. The Turkish flag is my flag. I am proud to live under the same flag. Turks and Kurds are brothers and sisters.” This data reinforced our prediction that terrorism would end and democratic processes would prevail – a prediction that has now come to pass.