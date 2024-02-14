Not only Western governments and political institutions but also most global business circles have been taken hostage by the pro-Israeli lobby for decades. The transnational pro-Israeli lobby has been threatening them not to take an anti-Israel stance for the Israeli war crimes in Gaza. Most Western politicians and businesspeople have been fearing the financial, media, business, academic and intellectual power of the pro-Israeli lobby.

Pro-Israeli lobbyists have been controlling the most influential financial institutions, global multinational corporations, well-known universities, leading academic journals, mainstream media outlets and newspapers in Western countries. All these institutions and platforms have been serving the national interests of Israel for decades. Eventually, through these platforms, the pro-Israeli narrative and political discourse established an absolute monopoly all over the world. Few individuals, circles or states dare to challenge the Israeli narrative, especially in the Western world.

However, the Israeli atrocities and genocidal acts in the wake of Oct. 7 have begun to largely challenge the pro-Israeli narrative. There are several significant indications of the failure of the Israeli narrative and political discourse. First of all, Israel’s immoral politics and unlimited use of violence against more than 2 million innocent Palestinians in Gaza have pushed even many Western politicians to oppose Israel and its Western supporters. Many politicians and state institutions in the West have begun to raise their voices against their respective governments’ unconditional support of Israeli crimes.

For example, the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy High Representative Josep Borrell, who is also vice president of the European Commission, has begun to criticize Israel’s use of violence and called the United States to stop sending weapons to kill more innocent people. Borrell has called on Western countries to prevent the killing of more people in Gaza.

Similarly, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition and leader of the Labor Party in the United Kingdom, has repeatedly called its government and other Western governments to ask for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and to put pressure on Israel to stop its brutality. Furthermore, a Dutch court has ordered the government to stop the provision of parts of F-35 fighter jets used by Israel to bomb Gaza. The court has declared that there is a clear risk that the parts would be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law. Even French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne has pointed out that an Israeli assault on Rafah city, where 1.5 million displaced civilians live, would be unjustified.

Global outcry grows

Second, representatives of many universal international organizations have begun to call on the international community to stop the Israeli violations of the very basics of international law and committing more war crimes. For instance, the U.N. human rights chief, Volker Türk, an Austrian lawyer, has criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza. The International Criminal Court’s (ICJ) chief prosecutor has stated that he has deep concerns about a possible Israeli ground offensive into Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Another European international bureaucrat, the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol has explained that “there are unprecedented levels of acute food insecurity, hunger and near-famine-like conditions in Gaza.” Furthermore, Ann Skelton, the chair of the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child, has pointed out that “all children in the Gaza Strip have lost their childhood. They are traumatized and will forever live with a permanent impact on their mental health.” It can be easily inferred that these statements made by international bureaucrats are indirect confessions of genocide.

ICJ's landmark ruling

Most importantly, on Jan. 26, the ICJ, the United Nations' highest court, determined that there was plausible evidence of genocide in Gaza. Then, the ICJ ordered Israel to take all necessary measures within its capacity to prevent any act that violates the Genocide Convention. This decision itself is a historic step in terms of refuting the Israeli narrative since this is the first time that an official international legal body blames Israel for the possibility of committing genocide. Whether the court makes the expected decision or not, the world public opinion has already punished Israel due to its violation of all principles of humanitarian law and commitments against war crimes.

Third, the Israeli atrocities and crimes in Gaza have led to a dramatic increase in the awareness of Western people that their respective governments have been hijacking the truth from them. Besides the explanations and statements made by international bureaucrats, the widespread news on social media platforms has broken the monopoly of the pro-Israeli narrative. The youth especially has been reading news from alternative sources, not from the traditional mainstream media dominated by the pro-Israeli lobby. Sooner or later, the international community will stop believing in the mainstream media outlets.

All in all, the pro-Israeli lobby is destined to fail. Sooner or later the global public opinion, the Western public in particular, will begin to hold Israel and its complicit (Western governments) accountable for committing war crimes in Gaza. It is the duty of all humanity toward the Palestinians to not let the genocide in Gaza be forgotten. Otherwise, humankind will lose the humanitarian cause against frantic and ferocious politicians. It is the right time and the duty of every human being to raise their voices against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.