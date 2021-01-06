According to some reports, more than 1 million people out of Israel's population of 9.3 million have already received the first of two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will soon run in the fourth general election in two years as political chaos in the country grinds on, was quick to guarantee vaccine supplies, probably thinking that a fast and successful vaccination program could bring him another victory.

The reports said that Netanyahu spoke directly with Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, whose family escaped the Holocaust and moved to Greece.

Bourla was “very proud of his Greek heritage and his Jewish heritage,” Netanyahu stated. The Israeli prime minister reportedly handled the issue by himself, not even allowing the ministers to discuss it at the Cabinet.

We see that politics has already started to play its role in the distribution of the vaccine among the countries. Israel was prepared to pay a very high price for early delivery, Israeli media reported.

Five million Israelis are expected to be inoculated by the end of March, while Israel has also ordered millions of doses of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

Israel will be the first country that will show us if the vaccines really work and will shield humans against our common enemy, the coronavirus, as it leads the race of sourcing the vaccine, along with Bahrain.

On the other hand, inoculation of Israeli Palestinians, who make up 20% of the population, is significantly lower compared with Jews, which increases doubts over the fair distribution of the vaccine among society.

In addition, it is unknown how long the 2.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank will have to wait even though Israel’s national vaccination campaign includes Jewish settlers living in Palestinian territory.

It was also recently reported that Israel’s Public Security Minister Amir Ohana ordered the prison directors of the country not to inoculate Palestinian prisoners although the health ministry said that the prisoners should be in the second group of Israelis to be vaccinated together with the prison security staff.

If the World Health Organization (WHO) and humanitarian groups don't help, then, obviously Palestinians will not be able to receive the vaccine to fight the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority (PA), which administers parts of the occupied West Bank, cannot pay for enough vaccines without help and can only pray for international funds to remember them. Another question is whether the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip will ever be remembered.

The hoped-for vaccines look like the only way to fight COVID-19 so far. Some pessimists claimed that it would take years to develop a vaccine, but now the injections have already begun.

Now, the war over vaccine supplies is about to begin. Israel is the first example of how intense the fight to get the vaccine will be. It looks like it could become unjust, irrational and maybe ugly.

While the race among the countries to develop vaccines is turning into a distribution contest, new questions are coming up: Who will be inoculated first? Who will and won’t be able to reach it?

Will political disputes affect a fair distribution? Will countries engage in a “cold war” over the delivery? And we still don't know how effective the vaccines are.

Even before the pandemic, the world had already been suffering from lack of trust. People were feeling that they were not safe and secure. With the coronavirus spread, many more lost their faith and hope.

The societies of the world generally do not trust in political parties, governments and establishments anymore. The countries also do not trust each other. Cooperation among the states has further decreased in the last couple of years, while hostilities have increased.

Multilateralism is almost dead. Trust in the world order and global institutions are less than ever. Unfortunately, the WHO is not a trusted organization anymore. The polarization has already risen, while nationalism will probably reach a new level with the vaccine battle knocking on the door: “My country comes first.”

There is no doubt that drug companies, which have developed a vaccine, will make huge profits. This will increase distrust in the vaccine from the public, some of whom already believe in conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus.

Furthermore, there will be delays, obstacles and different problems regarding the distribution and delivery of the vaccine given that the demand is beyond measure, and production capacities will obviously not be enough. The prices can rise, and this will increase the disadvantage of poor countries against the rich ones in securing enough supplies.

Concerning domestic politics, there will be other ethical questions. What if people start to say, my life, my family, my community come first? Will rich people access the vaccine easier than the poor ones?

Of course, they will, unless the states provide the vaccine to the public free of charge as Turkey declared it will do. Will insurance policies cover the inoculations if there will be a fee?

Elders and health care workers are to be inoculated first. But what will happen to refugees and migrants? What will happen to minorities? Will they have a priority to receive shots or at least an equal chance?

The top issue of 2020 for all of us was tackling COVID-19, and in 2021 so far it continues to be the same. All of us have been trying to survive in separate ships around the world and yet are facing the same storm.

All of us have been fighting against the same enemy. If the distribution of the vaccine internationally and domestically is unfair, some of us, who can get a shot, may think that they are lucky, but the hurricane will not calm down.

Moreover, the race to get a vaccine could turn into a nasty fight, another war, and it is the last thing mankind needs right now.