There is one and only one reason for us being on the Board of Peace. Though it is neither a full peace nor a deal, Ankara is relieved that the steps seem to have at least notably slowed the brutal conflict.

Of course, we are all aware that U.S. President Donald Trump’s Peace Deal is a farce. Israel's genocidal troops have since claimed the lives of 379 Palestinians, including 70 children. But Israel’s military has been killing Palestinians at an average rate of 250 people a day, which exceeds the daily death toll of any other major conflict of recent years (one out of every 33 Gazans has been murdered); now, after the so-called Peace Deal, Netanyahu’s killing rate has considerably dropped.

As the founder and the ultimate decision maker member of the United Nations, the U.S. could have gotten involved and found an internationally respected solution to Zionist carnage in Palestine a long time ago. But it would not be acceptable to the Zionists’ overall plan to turn Israel into a “Jews only” country. Trump could have taken what is now known as the idea of his Peace Deal for Gaza and all its 20 points to the U.N. Security Council and let it create a “board” to oversee all those six implementation steps, such as humanitarian actions, demilitarization, security measures, governance and reconstruction.

But he couldn’t simply because he couldn’t convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the marionette control bar (that is, the neocon plus globalist cabal that pulls Netanyahu’s puppet strings) that he could have the military forces of only those nations they endorse. They were right. Russia or China might like to have this nation or that nation on that board and their boots on Gaza's ground, too. So, he brought back the "Deal of the Century" his first administration had proposed (then the “Deal” would have redrawn Israel's borders to include major swaths of the West Bank). Then, bypassing the U.N. and all that shenanigans it entails, he created his own peace board.

Well, the international opinion on it is that it is neither a peace nor a board; perhaps because it is part of the "Deal of the Century." As the name suggests, it is not an accord or arrangement, but a compromise, a pledge, a transaction. Trump will collect money and transact a Gaza Riviera real-estate development plan as a string of high-tech megacities on the Mediterranean beaches.

As some well-intentioned but ill-worded criticisms have it, it is not “a vile scam.” Despite all the buffoonery Trump and his secretaries put on with many heads of states and governments and cabinet ministers they gathered around, the simple fact that “daily death rate in Gaza was higher than any other major 21st Century conflict” may explain why President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to both meetings Trump organized for the initial announcement and the pledge collection (fundraising) meetings.

But we need to pay attention, Fidan said that, “Türkiye remains committed to Gaza's security stabilization, recovery.” He warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remained fragile, and Israel’s cease-fire violations continued.

Fidan also emphasized that Türkiye could contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation of the health and education sectors, as well as the training of the police force. But he completed his sentence, repeating that Türkiye was prepared and willing to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force.

He continued saying, “Türkiye will continue to support your efforts toward a just and lasting peace.” Again, he completed his sentence, reminding Trump and other “members of the board” that Türkiye remains convinced that the foundation of such peace is a two-state solution.”

Well, yes, the board would be much more effective if it had the U.N. support. And, maybe, the troops from Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania pledged to send to Gaza, under the command of U.S. Army Gen. Jasper Jeffers, would stabilize the situation. But no, Trump cannot manifest peace in Palestine by ignoring Palestinian rights. Perhaps, the next elections will help Israel get rid of Netanyahu, but Trump’s so-called Board of Peace won't bring peace, because Zionists will find a way to exert influence to ruin the work of the Indonesian, Moroccan, Kazakh, Kosovar and Albanian troops. After all, they will be under the command of a U.S. general.

With all due respect to the gallant soldiers of all nations in the Gaza stabilization force, the newly appointed commander of the Gaza stabilization force, Jeffers, will be controlled by U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth, a former television personality, studied politics at Princeton University, where he was the publisher of The Princeton Tory, a conservative student newspaper. He has been described as a Christian nationalist, a Christian patriot and an ultraconservative. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton asked then-nominee Hegseth if he considered himself a Zionist. Hegseth, neither confirming nor denying if he is a Zionist, said: “I robustly support the State of Israel and its existential defense, and the way America comes alongside them as their great ally. I support Israel destroying and killing every last member of Hamas.”

Not only that, but Trump’s plan for Gaza has several other endemic flaws, like not paying attention to the root cause of “The Palestinian Problem,” which is Israel’s apartheid system. Trump’s plan cuts off Gaza, the West Bank and other occupied Palestinian lands and thus adds fuel to Israel’s vision of a “Jews-only” country. Trump will be the sole power on his board, leading it for life. He makes no bones about his board replacing the U.N. There are no Palestinians on the board. No Palestinians were consulted in the drafting of Trump’s plan, and the board’s charter makes no mention of Gaza or Palestine. But Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and whose government is still committing genocide, will be on the board.

Israel has been blatantly violating the cease-fire, and it has been continuing to kill Palestinians almost daily. It is restricting the entry of humanitarian aid and food to Gaza.

Trump, slurring nonsense and maliciously not saying a word, and Israel, repeatedly expressing the idea that they will make Gaza uninhabitable so Palestinians have no choice but to leave, turned the inauguration of his own peace board into a self-aggrandizement show. After him, several members of the board gave statements. Some heaped praises on him, and some, like Fidan, pointed out the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the cease-fire violations that continue.

One might wonder why Fidan kept and will keep his chair on that board. Like all people, Palestinians have an inalienable right to freedom and self-determination. One day, all the members of the Stabilization Force, perhaps Trump himself, will say enough is enough to Gen. Jeffers, Netanyahu, Hegseth and the Zionist cabal at the U.S. State and Defense (oops! War) Departments. When that day comes, Türkiye will be in that room to take over the duties to save Palestinians from Zionist oppression, once again.