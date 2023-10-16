I have drafted several other headlines for my piece, such as:

“Israel is committing a genocide.”

“This is the opportunity Zionism was looking for. But what about the Day After?”

“Don’t look at the religion of the occupier.”

But when you see the armada of the U.S., French, British and Greek navies scrimmaging across the Gazan shores, you notice many things at once; foremost among them is the fact that the American leadership has not brought peace to the world it has been promising. Quite the contrary, what has been promised to be Pax Americana so far has brought disaster, tragedy and setbacks to those who believed it. As a columnist of the National Reviews rightly said, “Country after country, the world’s most evil men have no fear that America will find them and bring their atrocities to an end.”

Incoherency of the U.S. policies simply heartens friend and foe, all those who would like to dominate their regions as they wish. Incongruity, such as releasing $6 billion from a prisoner deal to the Iranian mullahs without even listening to the objections of their No. 1 ally in the region, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but next week, as if endorsing his genocide of Gazan people after the Hamas assault on the armed forces of the occupying Zionists, asking the Qatari government not to unfreeze those funds; encouraging the Iranian-supported pro-regime terrorists in Syria, giving false hope to them that they would be connived at surreptitiously in all their actions in the area; hoping to punish Netanyahu for his so-called judicial reform would not inspire others wrong way and, after the whole house caught fire, shamelessly sharing the lies of Jewish babies beheaded by Hamas?

Is this the leader of the free world?

What about Europe, whose non-elected bureaucrats would get into a pissing contest with the U.S. politicians about chastising Netanyahu for demolishing the judicial control over the laws and regulations passed by the Knesset and government until they get their ears pinned back by the Biden administration and turn about 180 degrees overnight? Right after the Shabbat raid on the occupation forces around the Gaza Strip, the EU bureaucrats mumbled that for humanitarian reasons, the EU assistance to the Palestinian refugees would continue; but the next day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell raced to correct the “misunderstandings that the EU would stand behind the Palestinians!” No, sir! They would not issue one copper penny to them from now on. (And only, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz and Irish MEP Clare Daly had the courage to slam the EU’s decision to freeze funding to Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Daly responded to von der Leyen, “Who do you think you are? You’re unelected and have no authority to determine EU foreign policy; so, shut up.”)

Neither has Europe provided the objective and balanced leadership that the world needed at this trying time. “Israel has the right to defend itself – today and in the days to come,” tweeted von der Leyen after seeing that even the U.S. secretary of state invoked Jewish ancestry during his visit to Israel. Unfortunately, as a Lutheran-Protestant, von der Leyen doesn’t have ancestry to invoke, but she doesn’t have to present a carte blanche response by the notoriously vengeful Israeli leadership in response to the Hamas attacks.

In short, the U.S. and EU, ignoring the root causes of violence in the region, encouraged the far-right Netanyahu government’s escalating human rights violations and his genocidal rhetoric. They should not publicly cheer for Hamas and its murdering of civilians. We know acts of terrorism are always reprehensible. Hamas’s slaughter of innocent Israeli people was as condemnable as the response of the Israeli government to it. The Israeli army spokesperson Jonathan Conricus has been trying to justify their own action seeking references to “the responsibility that Hamas has for the situation in Gaza.”

Yes, it won popular political elections in Gaza, but Hamas is still an organization, an assembly of individuals; Gaza is not a state and Hamas is not a state apparatus. Unlike it, Israel is a state and as such, it has legal responsibilities: It cannot destroy people’s infrastructure as Israeli army spokesperson Conricus confessed. Conricus says it is “not another round of fighting.” As displayed by the fact that Israel has now a war cabinet that the opposition party National Unity’s Chairperson Benny Gantz joined as a member without a portfolio, and an international armada fawning over the national unity of Zionism, Israel as a state can attack noncombatants as self-defense against Hamas’s atrocities.

With the blessings of the U.S. and the EU, the modern and civilized world can safely ignore the long and complex history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while Israel implements the “final solution” driving all Palestinians out of Palestine. Apparently, Israel’s order of purging the northern half of Gaza of Muslims is the first step to annex it to the other stolen lands of Palestinians they call Israel.

Asking for a cease-fire now looks extremely naive. The White House's press secretary would not even take questions that might be flushed out of the U.S.’ support of a group of people’s turning Israel into “the settler Zionist state.”

Shame on you Mr. President on your bigotry and callousness.